The integration of Polariton will allow Marvell to enhance its portfolio with advanced modulation technologies, essential for supporting the transition to 1.6 terabit-per-second interconnects and beyond. Plasmonics offers advantages in terms of density, power consumption, and performance, particularly for coherent optical communications and inter-data center data exchanges. This approach addresses the increasing demands of next-generation infrastructure.

Beyond technological solutions, the deal also brings specialized expertise in plasmonics and silicon photonics, reinforcing the group's development capabilities. It is part of a broader strategy to offer comprehensive connectivity solutions, combining electronics and optics, to support the evolution of cloud and AI architectures. As a reminder, Marvell also acquired the silicon photonics startup Celestial AI in December 2025 for $3.25bn.