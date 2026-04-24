Marvell bolsters optical strategy with acquisition of Polariton
Marvell Technology has announced the acquisition of Polariton Technologies, a firm specializing in silicon photonics devices integrating plasmonics. This move is designed to strengthen the group's capabilities in ultra-high-speed optical interconnects, a key segment for meeting the rapid growth in bandwidth requirements driven by artificial intelligence and data centers. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The integration of Polariton will allow Marvell to enhance its portfolio with advanced modulation technologies, essential for supporting the transition to 1.6 terabit-per-second interconnects and beyond. Plasmonics offers advantages in terms of density, power consumption, and performance, particularly for coherent optical communications and inter-data center data exchanges. This approach addresses the increasing demands of next-generation infrastructure.
Beyond technological solutions, the deal also brings specialized expertise in plasmonics and silicon photonics, reinforcing the group's development capabilities. It is part of a broader strategy to offer comprehensive connectivity solutions, combining electronics and optics, to support the evolution of cloud and AI architectures. As a reminder, Marvell also acquired the silicon photonics startup Celestial AI in December 2025 for $3.25bn.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd specializes in designing and marketing integrated communications and storage circuits intended for manufacturers of high-speed network equipment, hard disks, and consumer electronics. Net sales break down by area of application as follows:
- data centers (72.2%): artificial intelligence systems, data storage systems, Ethernet switches, servers, interconnection systems, etc.;
- enterprise networks (10.9%): routers, Ethernet switches, wireless access points, network equipment, workstations, etc. for campuses, small and medium-sized enterprises;
- telecom network infrastructures (5.9%): access multiplexers, Ethernet switches, optical transport systems, routers, wireless radio network access systems, etc.;
- consumer electronics (5.5%): broadband gateways and routers, game console systems, home data storage systems, home wireless access points, personal computer systems, printers and receiver terminals;
- automotive and industrial (5.5%): advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle systems, embedded network systems, industrial Ethernet switches, video surveillance systems.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (16.6%), China (43.5%), Taiwan (9.7%), Singapore (7.8%), Thailand (5.3%), Japan (2.9%), Malaysia (2.5%), Finland (2%) and other (9.7%).
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