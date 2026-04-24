Marvell Technology has announced the acquisition of Polariton Technologies, a firm specializing in silicon photonics devices integrating plasmonics. This move is designed to strengthen the group's capabilities in ultra-high-speed optical interconnects, a key segment for meeting the rapid growth in bandwidth requirements driven by artificial intelligence and data centers. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The integration of Polariton will allow Marvell to enhance its portfolio with advanced modulation technologies, essential for supporting the transition to 1.6 terabit-per-second interconnects and beyond. Plasmonics offers advantages in terms of density, power consumption, and performance, particularly for coherent optical communications and inter-data center data exchanges. This approach addresses the increasing demands of next-generation infrastructure.



Beyond technological solutions, the deal also brings specialized expertise in plasmonics and silicon photonics, reinforcing the group's development capabilities. It is part of a broader strategy to offer comprehensive connectivity solutions, combining electronics and optics, to support the evolution of cloud and AI architectures. As a reminder, Marvell also acquired the silicon photonics startup Celestial AI in December 2025 for $3.25bn.