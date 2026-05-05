This release confirms the beginning of a turnaround after several challenging quarters, with revenue up 4.7% y-o-y and adjusted EPS increasing 16.4%. Management believes that the group has passed its cyclical trough, driven notably by strengthening demand in AI-related data centers, where revenues grew by over 30% Q-o-Q and more than doubled y-o-y.

However, the recovery profile remains uneven, as revenue still declined slightly compared to Q4 (-1%), while analog (-3%) and sensor (-5%) businesses contracted sequentially. Free cash flow also dropped sharply to $217.2m from $485.4m in the previous quarter (-55%), while GAAP results continue to be weighed down by significant restructuring charges.

For Q2, onsemi is targeting revenue between $1.535bn and $1.635bn, along with adjusted EPS of $0.65 to $0.77, both above current expectations. The market will now be watching to see if the improvement broadens beyond AI-related power applications.