Onsemi reported quarterly results that are slightly above expectations, although not enough to sustain the stock's strong momentum, which fell over 5% in after-hours trading on Monday, after a YTD surge of about 85%. The group posted revenue of $1.51bn, compared to the $1.49bn expected by the consensus, while adjusted EPS came in at $0.64, above the anticipated $0.613.

This release confirms the beginning of a turnaround after several challenging quarters, with revenue up 4.7% y-o-y and adjusted EPS increasing 16.4%. Management believes that the group has passed its cyclical trough, driven notably by strengthening demand in AI-related data centers, where revenues grew by over 30% Q-o-Q and more than doubled y-o-y.



However, the recovery profile remains uneven, as revenue still declined slightly compared to Q4 (-1%), while analog (-3%) and sensor (-5%) businesses contracted sequentially. Free cash flow also dropped sharply to $217.2m from $485.4m in the previous quarter (-55%), while GAAP results continue to be weighed down by significant restructuring charges.



For Q2, onsemi is targeting revenue between $1.535bn and $1.635bn, along with adjusted EPS of $0.65 to $0.77, both above current expectations. The market will now be watching to see if the improvement broadens beyond AI-related power applications.