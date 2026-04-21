OPmobility failed to surprise according to TP Icap Midcap, which maintains Hold rating
OPmobility continues its retreat (-1.48% to 15.32 euros), heading toward a second consecutive session in the red. The automotive supplier provided an update on its first-quarter business, which TP Icap Midcap noted held no surprises.
The group reported economic revenue of 2.834 billion euros for the January-March period, representing a 4.9% decline, or a 0.4% drop on a constant perimeter and exchange rate basis. Consolidated revenue reached 2.523 billion euros, down 6.3% on a reported basis and 2.3% organically.
According to TP Icap Midcap, OPmobility posted revenue "entirely in line with expectations," while outperforming global automotive production, which declined by 3.4% in the first quarter.
Analysts detailed the performance of the group's various business units, with all subsequent variations expressed in organic terms. Exterior & Lighting declined by 5.1% due to unfavorable SOP (start of production) cadence bases for Exterior (comparisons, postponements), while Lighting has yet to benefit from its launch pipeline. The Modules (+2.6%) and Powertrain (+5.5%) divisions were more dynamic, bolstered by solid activity in North America.
The business of the mobility technology partner was supported by North America, where economic revenue grew by 4.9% at constant perimeter and exchange rates, and by Asia excluding China, where revenue rose by 14.8% under the same conditions. Conversely, revenue in China decreased by 1.8%, while in Europe, its primary market, the decline reached 5.2%.
Regarding the outlook, TP Icap Midcap highlighted that the group maintained its 2026 targets and aims for growth in its key financial metrics (operating margin, net income, free cash flow, and net debt).
In summary, analysts believe this publication confirms 2026 expectations, and their recommendation remains Hold with a price target of 15 euros.
OPmobility is a world leader in sustainable mobility, and a technology partner to mobility players around the world. Driven by innovation since its creation in 1946, the Group now has four complementary business groups that enable it to offer its customers a wide range of solutions: exterior and lighting systems, complex modules, energy storage systems and battery and hydrogen electrification solutions. OPmobility also offers a dedicated software development business, OP'nSoft.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.