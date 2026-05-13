Move over "Magnificent 7", make way for the "7 Megatrends". In a note published this morning, Pictet AM highlights a series of themes set to underpin global growth in 2026, thereby driving long-term investment strategies.

In its report entitled "Ahead 2026", the asset manager unveils seven major trends that could well shape markets in the coming years. "At Pictet, our approach is to look past short-term fluctuations and focus on the trends that create long-term investment opportunities," says Steve Freedman, Head of Research and Sustainability.



Healthcare in the era of longevity: As the oldest baby boomers approach 80, Pictet believes preventive healthcare is set to become a priority for all, including governments and healthcare companies. "This shift will encourage the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to predict vulnerability," the manager notes. See our selection for the ageing population.



AI driving productivity: Pictet indicates that the adoption of agentic AI is expected to boost productivity. These new "digital workers" could transform numerous sectors, a phenomenon that has already significantly disrupted the software industry recently. "AI coding assistants, for instance, have allowed enterprise software developers to increase their productivity by 20 to 40%," Pictet highlights.



The rise of robotics: Generative AI has transformed how robots interact with their environment. The latest example is the rise of autonomous vehicles and robotaxis. Furthermore, approximately 619,000 industrial robots are expected to be deployed worldwide in 2026, according to the report. Here is a thematic list on robotics.



Healthy eating is gaining momentum within a general shift toward organic products and short supply chains. Regulations are tightening, and anti-obesity drugs have also altered food purchasing behavior, Pictet asserts. Numerous companies are already established in this sector.



Resilience to climate change: According to Pictet, in the face of increasing extreme weather events and conditions, investments in resilient infrastructure are multiplying: stormwater pumping stations, building retrofits, early warning systems, and more.



Energy storage: The global surge in renewable energy raises the question of how to store electrons produced intermittently. Research is focusing on improving lithium-ion battery charging times and hydrogen-based storage solutions.



Security of human-machine interactions: The rush toward AI and the sharing of personal data increase the risk of malicious activity. With a cyberattack recorded every 39 seconds, global cybersecurity spending is expected to grow by nearly 14% per year.