Riber continues to rally on strong earnings and breakthrough technology

Riber is marking its fifth consecutive session of sharp gains on the Paris Bourse this Monday, as the semiconductor equipment specialist continues to benefit from the robust annual results published last week and the promise surrounding its new integrated silicon photonics technology.

Sebastien Foll Published on 04/13/2026 at 06:49 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Around 12:30 PM, shares in the Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) specialist surged over 22% to nearly 11.2 euros, reaching new 25-year highs. The group, which boasts a market capitalization of 237.2 million euros, has gained over 100% in five sessions and is up 157% since the beginning of January.



As a reminder, the company reported last Wednesday a net income of 5.2 million euros for the 2025 fiscal year, up 27% compared to the 4.5 million expected, representing a net margin near record levels at 13%.



Sector momentum driven by AI and defense



"The stock is fully benefiting from the renewed interest that has been driving the photonics sector for several sessions," Christel Cleme, analyst at TPICAP Midcap, told Zonebourse.



"After benefiting from favorable sector dynamics at the turn of 2026, the stock is seeing a further acceleration, supported by positive news flow in the AI and defense segments," the specialist noted.



Most importantly, the group believes it has now entered a new development phase with the deployment of Rosie, a "breakthrough" technology in integrated silicon photonics, which it says opens new prospects in high-growth markets. The first two units of this machine were ordered in 2025.



The company consequently reported a positive outlook thanks to its attractive exposure to the most innovative semiconductor segments via its Rosie project.



A breakthrough platform for future semiconductors



According to Riber, this platform represents a genuine "inflection point" that should allow it to position itself at the heart of next-generation semiconductor architectures, in an environment marked by the acceleration of global investment in artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, and quantum technologies.



Following an initial machine delivered in 2025 to the Novo Nordisk Foundation Quantum Computing Programme (NQCP), the group expects a gradual ramp-up of its new platform over the coming years.



It has already indicated that it is working on an industrial dual-chamber cluster version of its machine, dubbed "Rosie 2," which is currently under construction, while demand for quantum dot lasers for data centers continues to support the market for production MBE systems.



"The relevance of this promising process suggests a significant change in scale for the group in the medium term," warned Christel Cleme of TPICAP Midcap.



"The company currently produces about a dozen machines per year at its Bezons site, which is running at full capacity," she reminded.



"The launch of this ultra-high-performance technology - compatible with next-generation semiconductors - could allow it to change dimension, or even transform its business model," the analyst added.



In this supportive environment, Riber asserts that it is approaching the coming years with confidence, an optimism shared by many professionals.



"The stock benefits not only from the favorable momentum linked to hyperscale, but also from the positive theme of European sovereignty driving the sector," a source familiar with the matter told Zonebourse.



"Several comparable companies, such as Aixtron, IQE, or Soitec, have also seen a strong resurgence of market interest over the past week, posting high-amplitude movements on the stock exchange," noted this expert on the stock.



From industrial "haute couture" to a speculative premium



"Due to its recognized historical leadership and its diversification strategy, Riber enjoys a quality premium in a segment that interests both institutional and retail investors," he added.



"With machines costing several million euros and craftsmanship worthy of the finest haute-couture houses, we are approaching a valuation akin to luxury," he estimated.



Added to this is a more psychological dimension, according to market professionals.



"Beyond its fundamentals, the stock now incorporates a speculative premium. The prospect of a change in shareholding could become clearer, given that the company's new status is likely to attract growing interest from financial or industrial investors," concluded Christel Cleme at TPICAP Midcap.