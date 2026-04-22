Sanofi announces FDA label expansion for Tzield in the United States

Sanofi has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a supplemental Biologics License Application for Tzield, extending its indication from children aged 8 and older to include pediatric patients aged 1 year and older.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/22/2026 at 02:58 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The treatment is designed to delay the onset of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D) in patients diagnosed with Stage 2 T1D. This approval was granted under FDA Priority Review and is based on one-year interim data from the ongoing PETITE-T1D Phase 4 study, which evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of Tzield in young children.



According to Dr. Kimber Simmons, MS, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Barbara Davis Center in Aurora, USA: "This approval opens an important new chapter in diabetes management for young children with Stage 2 type 1 diabetes and their families. This is particularly significant as these children often face the highest risk of rapid and unpredictable progression. Delaying the onset of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes during the years when management is often most challenging due to the child's small size and dependence on caregivers could have a truly meaningful impact for families."



Tzield is also currently under FDA review for a potential indication to slow the progression of Stage 3 T1D in patients aged eight and older who have been recently diagnosed with Stage 3 T1D.