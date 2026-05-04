BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has notified the AMF that it crossed below the 5% threshold of Scor's share capital and voting rights on April 28, following a reduction in the number of Scor shares held as collateral.
The American asset management giant specified that it holds, on behalf of said clients and funds, 8,930,705 Scor shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 4.98% of the reinsurance company's capital and voting rights.
Scor SE is the leading French reinsurance company. Gross written premiums per activity are distributed as follows:
- life and health reinsurance (52.5%);
- non-life reinsurance (47.5%): reinsurance against damages (coverage for damage to industrial and commercial property, vehicles, ships, and stored or transported merchandise, coverage for losses due to fire, and civil liability coverage) and specialties (coverage for risks in the agriculture, aviation, construction and credit guarantee fields).
Geographic distribution of written premiums is as follows: France (15.2%), Europe (46%), the Far East (21.7%), North America (6.5%), South America (2.4%), Africa (0.5%) and other (7.7%).
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