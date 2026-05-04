Scor: BlackRock slips below 5% threshold

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/04/2026 at 06:00 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has notified the AMF that it crossed below the 5% threshold of Scor's share capital and voting rights on April 28, following a reduction in the number of Scor shares held as collateral.



The American asset management giant specified that it holds, on behalf of said clients and funds, 8,930,705 Scor shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 4.98% of the reinsurance company's capital and voting rights.