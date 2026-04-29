The group, which specializes in multi-technical services for the telecommunications, energy, and digital sectors, reported first-quarter revenue of 203.3 million euros, down 8.6%, weighed down by more pronounced seasonality than anticipated.
Unfavorable weather conditions at the start of the year notably impacted operations in Germany, Poland, and the Energy segment in France.
In the domestic market, the Connectivity business (13% of revenue) remains under pressure, recording a 29.9% slump over the period. However, the group is continuing to adapt this scope, having successfully finalized the first structural measures initiated at the end of 2025, while further reducing its exposure to lower-margin activities.
Meanwhile, the rest of the business units show solid fundamentals. Energy remains the primary revenue contributor in France, supported by markets that continue to trend favorably.
In Belgium, fiber deployment is showing signs of a gradual recovery, while in Germany, Solutions30 benefits from a favorable positioning with major telecom operators in a market currently undergoing restructuring.
Solutions 30 SE is Europe's leading provider of solutions for New Technologies. Its mission is to make the technological changes that are transforming daily life accessible to all, individuals and businesses alike: yesterday's IT and the Internet, today's digital technologies, tomorrow's technologies that will make the world ever more interconnected in real time. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows:
- Connectivity and telecoms networks (68.3%): installation and maintenance of FTTH, cable and DSL connections, intervention on network infrastructures, deployment of very high-speed networks, etc.;
- Energy (20.2%): installation and maintenance of smart meters and communicating boxes (electricity, water and gas), photovoltaic panels, charging stations for electric vehicles and home automation equipment, modernization of low- and medium-voltage electrical networks;
- Digital technologies (11.5%): installation and configuration of digital multimedia equipment, troubleshooting and training services.
The group is present in France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Poland.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (34.2%), Benelux (39.5%), Germany (10.7%), Italy (6.9%), Poland (6.9%) and the Iberian Peninsula (1.8%).
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