Stella-Jones Inc. has strengthened its position as a key North American infrastructure supplier, supported by consistent utility sector demand, disciplined strategic execution, and meaningful portfolio diversification, enabling resilience amid market volatility and reinforcing its role in critical grid and transportation networks.

Published on 04/20/2026 at 04:24 am EDT - Modified on 04/20/2026 at 06:08 am EDT

North American utilities continue to invest heavily in grid modernization, underpinning durable demand for infrastructure suppliers. US investor-owned electric utilities are projected to spend approximately 215 billion United States Dollar in 2025 on capex, with over 50% allocated to transmission and distribution infrastructure, as reported by the Edison Electric Institute in September 2025. This sustained investment cycle supports Stella-Jones’ development into a diversified North American infrastructure supplier.

In 2025, Stella-Jones delivered performance that closely aligned with its long-term strategic objectives, supported by steady demand across essential infrastructure categories. The company continued to benefit from multi-year capital programs undertaken by utility and industrial customers, reinforcing its position as a trusted supplier of mission-critical infrastructure products. Consistent execution across operations enabled Stella-Jones to navigate a complex market environment while maintaining strategic momentum.

The utility win

Despite ongoing volatility in broader lumber markets, Stella-Jones has demonstrated resilient operating performance throughout the year. Management highlighted the effectiveness of the company’s diversified business model, which has meaningfully reduced exposure to cyclical residential construction end markets. This diversification contributed to improved earnings visibility, more stable cash generation, and greater resilience across economic cycles - particularly during periods of uneven housing demand.

Utility products remained Stella-Jones’ strongest and most resilient segment in 2025. Demand was underpinned by continued investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure, grid-hardening initiatives, renewable-energy integration, and the replacement of ageing utility assets across North America. This sustained activity has helped offset weaker conditions in residential lumber and railway-tie markets, further validating Stella-Jones’ strategic focus on higher-value infrastructure components with long replacement cycles and essential end uses.

Looking ahead, Stella-Jones continues to pursue disciplined capital allocation focused on operational efficiency, targeted growth and shareholder returns. The company expanded its steel-infrastructure platform through the acquisition of Locweld in May 2025 and completed the acquisition of Brooks Manufacturing in November 2025. Together, these transactions broaden capabilities across wood and steel infrastructure solutions while strengthening Stella-Jones’ diversified and scalable growth platform.

Steady momentum

Stella-Jones delivered solid FY 25 results, reporting sales of CAD 3.5bn (USD 2.6bn), up 0.7% y/y. This performance was driven by continued strategic repositioning towards essential utility infrastructure, which helped offset volume pressures in railway ties and residential lumber.

Profitability remained strong, with EBITDA of CAD 661m, up 4.4% y/y, supported by resilient margins despite softer markets in certain product lines. Net income reached CAD 337m, reinforcing financial stability.

Segment results showed clear divergence: while utility poles strengthened, volumes in railway ties, residential lumber, and logs & lumber declined due to softer demand and reduced trading activity. Recent acquisitions Locweld and Brooks Manufacturing provided incremental sales, deepened vertical integration across wood and steel components, and helped offset organic softness. These strategic additions positioned Stella-Jones for accelerated growth under its 2026-2028 strategic plan.

Share returns

Stella-Jones’ share price has surged about 25.8% over the past year, boosting its market value to roughly CAD 4.6bn (USD 3.3bn). The stock now trades at a FY 26 P/E of 13.9x, slightly above its 3-year average of 13.4x.

Analyst sentiment remains firmly optimistic. The consensus target price of CAD 99.9 suggests an additional 19% upside, while the most optimistic estimate of CAD 110.0 implies potential gains of up to 31.4%. Of the eight analysts covering the company, five recommend a Buy and other keeps a Hold, underscoring sustained confidence in Stella-Jones’ medium-term outlook.

Risk considerations

Stella-Jones faces risks related to fluctuations in raw-material supply and pricing, particularly for wood fiber and steel, which could pressure margins. Demand is influenced by utility capital-spending cycles and regulatory approvals, while residential lumber remains sensitive to housing market conditions. Additional risks include integration challenges from recent acquisitions, environmental and safety compliance requirements, foreign-exchange exposure, and potential disruptions from extreme weather events affecting operations and logistics.