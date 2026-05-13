Tariff Refunds Begin in the US Following Supreme Court Invalidation

The initial wave of refunds related to tariffs struck down by the US Supreme Court has begun reaching affected companies. Several months after the ruling deemed certain taxes implemented by Donald Trump unconstitutional, corporations including Oshkosh Corporation and Basic Fun have confirmed receipt of their first payments. Oshkosh noted, however, that it is not yet in a position to precisely estimate the total amount to which the company may be entitled.

Toy manufacturer Basic Fun, notably known for Care Bears and Tonka trucks, specified that the initial disbursements represented approximately 5% of the amounts claimed on the first processed invoices. The group plans to use these funds to bolster its cash position and finance internal investments - particularly wage increases - aimed at offsetting inflation. Meanwhile, the logistics giants UPS, FedEx. and DHL previously said that they would automatically file refund requests on behalf of their clients.



This first phase only concerns imports definitively processed by US Customs within the last 80 days. According to a court filing from US Customs and Border Protection, potential refunds could reach $35.46bn across approximately 8.3 million shipments. In February, the Supreme Court invalidated several tariffs imposed by Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977. The US President sharply criticized the situation on Tuesday, asserting his intention to continue challenging these refunds.