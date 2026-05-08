Monday, May 4, 2026
- Why everyone is losing, except for a few sharks, on prediction markets (Wall Street Journal). ❤️
- How the army of American retail investors came to dominate the Stock Market (Financial Times). ❤️
- It is a bizarre time to be named Claude (Bloomberg).
- Oil markets are still in La La Land (The Economist).
- Artificial intelligence is transforming how we write and speak (Axios). ❤️
- The real meaning of the UAE withdrawal from OPEC (Foreign Policy).
Tuesday, May 5, 2026
- The real reason why some companies are moving to the United States (Klement on Investing).
- David Sacks, the venture capital populist (The Atlantic).
- Why cerulean blue is so difficult to create (National Geographic).❤️
- Norway joins the Pax Silica alliance, aimed at countering China (Semafor).
- How BookTok is transforming Hollywood (Axios).
- What goes into the price of a gallon of gas in the USA? (The Conversation).
- American-style culture wars are coming to France (Bloomberg).
- Young men are souring on Donald Trump (The Economist).
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
- The new frontiers of AI force Trump into action (Axios).
- A macroeconomic analysis of high US stock valuations (Klement on Investing).❤️
- Four scenarios for the war in Iran (Project Syndicate, Nouriel Roubini).
- Will bending the rules break the market? (Wall Street Journal).
- 200,000 similes from popular works of fiction (The Pudding).❤️
- Covid, AI: a cursed generation of students (Intelligencer).
- We will soon know if Trump is a kingmaker or a lame duck (Politico).
- The great 110 trillion dollar wealth transfer will not happen anytime soon (Wall Street Journal).
- Bad government statistics can cost the economy billions (The Economist).❤️
Thursday, May 7, 2026
- I asked ChatGPT to manage a stock portfolio. Here is the result (Wall Street Journal).
- Friedrich Merz cannot go on like this (The Economist).
- The Trump administration's moment of panic over AI (Platformer).❤️
- The mixed legacy of Jerome Powell (Project Syndicate).
- The growing problem of AI-based deepfakes among doctors (Axios).
- Polymarket's homecoming is shaky and its U.S. CEO is AWOL (The Information).
- Marco Rubio continues to collect jobs. And why not succeed Trump? (Wall Street Journal).
- The French guide to not working in May (Financial Times).❤️
Friday, May 8, 2026
- Why the AI-driven productivity boom could justify higher interest rates (Axios).
- The mysterious 53 billion dollar surge in "other income" that boosted AI giants' profits (FT Alphaville).❤️
- The chaotic and humiliating legal saga between Elon Musk and OpenAI (Bloomberg).
- A labor shortage is looming. What will companies do? (Klement on Investing).❤️
- Only one of Berkshire Hathaway or SoftBank can survive (The Economist).
- Thousands of vibe-coded apps expose corporate and personal data on the open web (Wired).
- Where do Indians come from? (Aeon).❤️
- Kash Patel's personal bourbon stash (The Atlantic).❤️
- Wall Street poised for record bonus year (Bloomberg)
- How the Trump administration became an activist investor (Wall Street Journal)
- In the United States, the great dam removal (New York Times)