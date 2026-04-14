On Wall Street, two symbolic thresholds were crossed at yesterday's close: the S&P 500 has now recouped all the losses caused by the conflict with Iran, while the Nasdaq 100 has returned to positive territory for 2026. US equities are pricing in an eventual easing of tensions in the Middle East, even if the timing remains unclear. The start of the first-quarter earnings season is also providing a welcome distraction from the oil market drama.

After a relentless rebound, Wall Street has now erased its war-related losses. The S&P 500 chart has taken on the shape of a V for victory. That is a striking symbol, even if what victory might actually mean in the conflict between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other remains far from clear. Militarily, the balance of power is obvious: Tehran can do little more than wage a form of guerrilla retaliation, whereas Washington can strike almost wherever it chooses. Yet that same asymmetry is also reflected in the economic fallout. Iran's ability to inflict financial disruption far exceeds the size of its economy. The United States, as its president likes to proclaim in his usual overblown fashion, is certainly capable of causing spectacular destruction inside the country. But it is constrained by the moral and political line that would be crossed by targeting civilians directly or indirectly, especially after failing to push the population itself into bringing down the regime.

That diplomatic backdrop allowed Tehran to evade matters during the talks held in Islamabad last weekend. Financial markets, however, do not believe that approach can last. That is the message conveyed by the rebound that began on Tuesday 31 March. There is also a second force at work, which I will come to shortly. A second round of talks is likely in the near term. Donald Trump said Iran had re-established contact for negotiations. His vice-president and point man in the conflict, JD Vance, said in an interview with Fox News that progress had been made, while adding that the real answer would have to come from Tehran because, in his words, "the ball is very much in their court". Iran would lose roughly USD 435 million a day, or USD 13 billion a month, if its ports were blockaded, according to Miad Maleki, a researcher at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, as quoted by Le Grand Continent.

The market is therefore buying into the prospect of de-escalation. That can be seen in oil, with Brent falling back from USD 104 to USD 96 over the past few hours. It is also visible in US Treasuries, which have rallied, pushing yields lower. It is less evident in the dollar, which continued to weaken against the euro. All this comes as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has taken a relatively unusual line on rates, telling Semafor that the Federal Reserve is right to hold steady for now and assess the consequences of the war…

What the market is also pricing in is the arrival of first-quarter earnings. The season looks set to be reasonably solid in the United States. Investors have responded by moving aggressively back into technology. At first glance, yesterday's leaderboard was slightly baffling because many reports last night talked about a fresh stampede into AI, even though not every AI-related stock actually surged. In reality, buyers focused above all on software names that have been badly beaten down in recent months: ServiceNow, Workday, Adobe, Fair Isaac and others. These are companies that have lost at least 30% of their value since 1 January, even though the Nasdaq 100 itself was back to break-even yesterday, up 0.5% for 2026. Investors also continued to buy names such as Dell and Intel. But 18 of the 20 biggest gainers in the Nasdaq 100 yesterday were stocks that had materially underperformed the index this year.

That appetite for risk may look dangerous at a time when AI is supposedly eating into the software sector, but in reality it reflects a short-term trade: first-quarter results are unlikely to show any real damage yet, regardless of whether one believes that damage will appear over the medium term. With expectations still relatively cautious, there is scope for a strong relief rally after the brutal sell-off in the stocks concerned. The pace of earnings releases will pick up somewhat today, although it will still be a little while before the first major tech results arrive. LVMH reported mixed numbers yesterday. Its New York-listed shares were down 3%, although they recovered part of their earlier losses after a much weaker start to the session. In Europe, Publicis, Sika and Givaudan are due this morning, with Kering to follow this evening. In the United States, attention turns to JPMorgan, Johnson & Johnson, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and BlackRock.

In Asia-Pacific, Wall Street's strong showing in technology is lifting Japan, up 2.3%, Taiwan, also up 2.3%, and South Korea, up 3%, all markets with heavy exposure to the sector. Australia, up 0.6%, and Hong Kong, up 0.3%, are more subdued. India is closed for a public holiday. Europe is expected to open higher, making up the ground lost in the previous session.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: in Australia, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index and Consumer Confidence Change, followed by NAB Business Confidence; In China, the Balance of Trade, Imports, and Exports YoY; In Germany, Wholesale Prices YoY and MoM; In the United States, PPI and Core PPI MoM, followed by speeches from several Fed members and the API Crude Oil Stock Change; In the United Kingdom, BoE Gov Bailey's speech; In the Euro Area, ECB President Lagarde's speech. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$4,766.53

: US$4,766.53 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$98.38

: US$98.38 United States 10 years : 4.28%

: 4.28% BITCOIN: US$74,321

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