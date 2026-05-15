Monday, May 11, 2026
- The sailors enabling "ghost" tankers (Financial Times).
- AI creates a fearsome Cold War-style dilemma (The Economist).
- The eye in your pocket (Aeon).❤️
- Online hype sends shares of obscure SpaceX rival soaring 6,000% (Bloomberg).
- Airlines slash fares to lure vacationers spooked by rising jet fuel costs (Financial Times).
- Has xAI just thrown in the towel in the AI race? (Platformer).
- How to choose a gift for Trump (Foreign Policy).❤️
- Kevin Warsh's friends see threats all around him (Politico).
- Tech's AI margin math is getting (even) messier (The Information).
- Israel's secret base in Iraq (Wall Street Journal).
- AI-driven populism is here. And no one is ready. (New York Times).❤️
- The man attempting to institutionalize Trump's tariffs (Politico).
- Why are young and older men leaving the labor force at record rates? (Washington Post).
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
- The world's most surprising capitalist makeover is underway in Sweden (Wall Street Journal).❤️
- Teenage boys and young men are injecting peptides in the quest for perfection (Wall Street Journal).
- The keyboard shortcuts I learned from my cat (Wired).
- Palantir is selling a chore coat (The Verge).
- Google thwarts "zero-day" security flaw it claims was developed using AI (The Verge).
- The Congolese militia that wants to sell critical minerals to Donald Trump (The Economist).
- The military company running a "parallel state" in Cuba (Financial Times).
Wednesday, May 13, 2026
- Boeing's mysterious future aircraft (Bloomberg).
- Musk and Amodei bury the hatchet behind Sam Altman's back (Intelligencer).
- Daron Acemoglu is more cautious than most regarding "job apocalypse" predictions. Here is what actually worries him (MIT Technology Review).
- We may be entering a second Axial Age (Noema).❤️
- The unenthusiastic hosts of the World Cup (The Atlantic).
- How polling failures, gambling legalization, and political gridlock paved the way for the explosive rise of prediction markets (The Conversation).
Thursday, May 14, 2026
- Can Europe rely on EDF to deliver the nuclear renaissance? (Financial Times).❤️
- How the Trump-Xi meeting became the "summit of small asks" (Politico).
- It is a "slacker" week (Klement on Investing).
- How the world has (so far) avoided the promised oil catastrophe (The Economist).
- The mystery of the golden sarcophagus (The Atlantic).❤️
- The White House: Trump wasn't sleeping, he was blinking (for 18 seconds) (Intelligencer).
- The tech jobs that are safe from AI (Wall Street Journal).
- How to buy cheap Claude tokens in China (ChinaTalk).❤️
- The professions with the highest divorce rates (Flowingdata).❤️
- Meet the "sad wives" of AI (Wired).
- Four years of ChatGPT (Sheet.Works).
Friday, May 15, 2026
- The long journey from the Strait of Hormuz to the gas tank (NYT).❤️
- SpaceX and the looming stock market tsunami (Axios).❤️
- How personal finance advice is getting political, thanks to "finfluencers" (The Conversation).
- Mythos reportedly finds the flaw in macOS (Wall Street Journal).
- The Pentagon and Pete Hegseth not always on the same wavelength (Politico).
- Meta's new reality: record profits, rock-bottom morale (Wired).
- Who on earth is Wesley Streeting? (The Ruffian).
- Labour has turned into the Conservative Party (The Economist)
- Jared Kushner has disappointed his Middle Eastern clients (Bloomberg)
- Gilts rule the United Kingdom (Financial Times)
- Drones are putting military snipers out of a job(Wall Street Journal)