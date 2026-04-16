TotalEnergies has released its customary quarterly market indicators ahead of its Q1 earnings report scheduled for April 29. Metrics are trending upwards, supported by a more favorable pricing environment.

The energy major reported an average Brent price of $81.1 per barrel, up from $63.7 in the previous quarter. Average selling prices also climbed, reaching $73.7 per barrel for liquids and $5.59 per MBtu for gas. The European refining margin indicator remains high, at $11.4 per barrel.



Hydrocarbon production is benefiting from organic growth exceeding the 3% annual guidance, driven notably by the start-ups of Lapa SW and Mabruk, the company highlighted. However, output remains hampered by losses in the Middle East of approximately 100 kboe/d, resulting in overall production being stable compared to Q4 2025.



Earnings expected to rise sharply



Against this backdrop, Exploration & Production results are expected to increase significantly, bolstered by higher realized prices and contributions from new projects. The LNG segment is also projected to show marked improvement, supported by a 10% rise in production and dynamic trading activities.



Other business segments show mixed trends. Integrated Power is expected to remain stable, with earnings around $500m and cash flow of $600m, in the absence of asset disposals. Downstream is anticipated to improve, with refinery utilization rates exceeding 90% and strong performance in trading.



Working capital requirements are expected to increase by approximately $5bn, partly due to rising prices. The gearing ratio is projected to be around 15%, as higher cash flow partially offsets this development.