The energy major reported an average Brent price of $81.1 per barrel, up from $63.7 in the previous quarter. Average selling prices also climbed, reaching $73.7 per barrel for liquids and $5.59 per MBtu for gas. The European refining margin indicator remains high, at $11.4 per barrel.
Hydrocarbon production is benefiting from organic growth exceeding the 3% annual guidance, driven notably by the start-ups of Lapa SW and Mabruk, the company highlighted. However, output remains hampered by losses in the Middle East of approximately 100 kboe/d, resulting in overall production being stable compared to Q4 2025.
Earnings expected to rise sharply
Against this backdrop, Exploration & Production results are expected to increase significantly, bolstered by higher realized prices and contributions from new projects. The LNG segment is also projected to show marked improvement, supported by a 10% rise in production and dynamic trading activities.
Other business segments show mixed trends. Integrated Power is expected to remain stable, with earnings around $500m and cash flow of $600m, in the absence of asset disposals. Downstream is anticipated to improve, with refinery utilization rates exceeding 90% and strong performance in trading.
Working capital requirements are expected to increase by approximately $5bn, partly due to rising prices. The gearing ratio is projected to be around 15%, as higher cash flow partially offsets this development.
TotalEnergies anticipates robust Q1 performance
TotalEnergies has released its customary quarterly market indicators ahead of its Q1 earnings report scheduled for April 29. Metrics are trending upwards, supported by a more favorable pricing environment.
Published on 04/16/2026 at 03:31 am EDT
The energy major reported an average Brent price of $81.1 per barrel, up from $63.7 in the previous quarter. Average selling prices also climbed, reaching $73.7 per barrel for liquids and $5.59 per MBtu for gas. The European refining margin indicator remains high, at $11.4 per barrel.