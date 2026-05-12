Touax reduces its share capital

The sustainable transport equipment leasing specialist has announced a change to its capital structure. This technical operation aims to optimize shareholder value.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/12/2026 at 11:58 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Touax Group has reached a new milestone in its financial management. Following the management decisions taken on May 5, 2026, the European leader in tangible asset leasing has proceeded with the cancellation of 29,077 treasury shares.



A tightened capital structure



This operation, authorized during the June 2025 general meeting, results in a reduction of the share capital by a nominal amount of 232,616 euros. Consequently, Touax's share capital now stands at 55,859,760 euros.



The total number of shares comprising the capital has been adjusted to 6,982,470 shares, with a par value of 8 euros each. Administrative formalities and the updating of the bylaws have already been finalized with the Trade and Companies Register.



A major player in sustainable transport



As a reminder, Touax currently manages an asset portfolio (freight railcars, river barges, and containers) valued at nearly 1.3 billion euros. The group operates globally, both for its own account and on behalf of third-party investors, positioning itself as a cornerstone of low-carbon logistics.