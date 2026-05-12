The Touax Group has reached a new milestone in its financial management. Following the management decisions taken on May 5, 2026, the European leader in tangible asset leasing has proceeded with the cancellation of 29,077 treasury shares.
A tightened capital structure
This operation, authorized during the June 2025 general meeting, results in a reduction of the share capital by a nominal amount of 232,616 euros. Consequently, Touax's share capital now stands at 55,859,760 euros.
The total number of shares comprising the capital has been adjusted to 6,982,470 shares, with a par value of 8 euros each. Administrative formalities and the updating of the bylaws have already been finalized with the Trade and Companies Register.
A major player in sustainable transport
As a reminder, Touax currently manages an asset portfolio (freight railcars, river barges, and containers) valued at nearly 1.3 billion euros. The group operates globally, both for its own account and on behalf of third-party investors, positioning itself as a cornerstone of low-carbon logistics.
TOUAX SCA specializes in the rental (53.6% of net sales), sale (37.5%) and management (8.9%) of transport equipment and modular constructions. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- rental, management and sale of maritime containers (46.1%): management, at the end of 2025, of a fleet of 305,135 containers. The group is the European No. 1 container renter;
- freight car rental and sale (35.6%): managed 12,057 intermodal cars used for transporting maritime containers and truck trailers;
- rental of river barges and houseboats (10%): manages a fleet of 114 barges (owns Europe's largest fleet of dry-load barges). The group also offers merchandise transportation and freight forwarding services;
-other (8.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (38%), Asia and Africa (14%), the Americas (2%) and other (46%).
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