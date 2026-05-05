The Italian lender posted record quarterly profits, bolstered by strategic investment income despite falling interest rates. Meanwhile, UniCredit continues its offensive on Commerzbank.

On Tuesday UniCredit announced a record quarterly net profit of €3.2bn for Q1 2026. This result, up 16% y-o-y, significantly exceeded market expectations of about €2.7bn according to the consensus provided by the bank.



The Italian group also raised its annual outlook, driven by the strong contribution of financial investments made under the M&A strategy led by CEO Andrea Orcel. UniCredit noted that dividends from these holdings tripled y-o-y, offsetting the impact of lower interest rates on banking revenue.



The earnings release comes as the bank pursues its bid for Commerzbank. UniCredit has launched an offer valuing the German lender at approximately €35bn in an effort to increase its stake to just over 30%. Once this threshold is crossed, the group could more freely increase its position through open-market purchases.

According to Reuters, Andrea Orcel nevertheless sought to temper speculation regarding a full takeover. In an interview with CNBC, the executive stated that a total buyout of Commerzbank "is not the preferred scenario at this time."