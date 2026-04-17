Verallia inaugurates its first hybrid furnace in Zaragoza
As part of its decarbonization strategy, Verallia has announced the inauguration of its first hybrid furnace at its Zaragoza site, one of its seven production centers in the Iberian Peninsula, which employs over 200 people.
The Zaragoza hybrid furnace project was launched in 2022 and developed in partnership with Sorg for a total investment of 63 million euros. This investment has notably been recognized by the Government of Aragon as a project of regional interest.
The hybrid furnace combines 70% renewable electricity with 30% natural gas or biofuel, making it possible to "significantly reduce environmental impact while ensuring production process reliability and industrial flexibility."
Equipped with three production lines, it offers high operational agility and allows for the production of various glass colors. At full capacity, the Zaragoza site, which operates two furnaces, will increase its output to 1.3 million containers per day.
Verallia is the world's third largest producer and the leading European producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products.
In 2025, the group produced nearly 18 billion glass bottles and jars.
At the end of 2025, the group has 35 glass production plants, 6 decoration plants and 19 cullet (used glass) treatment centres worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (24.1%), Italy (23.6%), Spain (15.8%), Germany (11.6%), Brazil (6.4%) and other (18.5%).
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