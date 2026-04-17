Verallia inaugurates its first hybrid furnace in Zaragoza

As part of its decarbonization strategy, Verallia has announced the inauguration of its first hybrid furnace at its Zaragoza site, one of its seven production centers in the Iberian Peninsula, which employs over 200 people.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/17/2026 at 01:28 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Zaragoza hybrid furnace project was launched in 2022 and developed in partnership with Sorg for a total investment of 63 million euros. This investment has notably been recognized by the Government of Aragon as a project of regional interest.



The hybrid furnace combines 70% renewable electricity with 30% natural gas or biofuel, making it possible to "significantly reduce environmental impact while ensuring production process reliability and industrial flexibility."



Equipped with three production lines, it offers high operational agility and allows for the production of various glass colors. At full capacity, the Zaragoza site, which operates two furnaces, will increase its output to 1.3 million containers per day.