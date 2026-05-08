Voltalia commissions three solar farms in Southern France
Voltalia announced on Thursday evening the commissioning of three solar farms in Southern France, specifically two in the Bouches-du-Rhône and one in the Alpes-Maritimes, with a combined capacity of 26.9 megawatts.
The first plant, with an installed capacity of 6.2 megawatts, is located on a brownfield site previously used for material storage and subsequently as a quarry during development projects in the 1970s.
The second farm (10.9 megawatts) was developed on fallow agricultural land and features solar tracking technology, while the third (9.8 megawatts) is equipped with fixed-tilt solar panels.
In total, the output from these three facilities covers the annual electricity consumption of over 19,100 residents and will offset 7,800 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, according to Voltalia.
The first plant was awarded a contract under the CRE's technology-neutral tender in October 2023. The entire output of the other two plants, totaling 34.3 gigawatt-hours per year, is secured under a 15-year corporate Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with CERN.
Voltalia SA specializes in producing electricity from renewable energy. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- provision of services (53.9%): development of energy projects, construction of power plants, operation and maintenance of energy assets (Helexia), etc. In addition, the group manufactures and distributes equipment for solar power plants;
- electricity generation (46.1%): from wind, solar, hydro and biomass (4,706 GWh produced in 2024).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (21.9%), Ireland (12.4%), Portugal (9%), Europe (16.7%), Brazil (36%) and other (4%).
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