April's hotter-than-expected producer inflation has turned this week into a test of whether markets can keep looking past rising prices after yesterday's sharp CPI surprise. With rate-cut hopes fading, oil still tied to the Iran conflict, and Trump heading to Beijing for trade talks with Xi Jinping, investors are facing a less forgiving economic backdrop. Stocks may steady today, helped by a chip rebound and lower oil, but the bigger message is that inflation is back.

In premarket trading, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were set to recover some ground, helped by a rebound in chip-related stocks and a pullback in oil after three days of gains. But then the Producer Price Index added another layer of inflation anxiety. April PPI came in far hotter than expected, with annual producer prices rising 6.0%, compared with forecasts for 4.9%. The previous reading was 4.3%. PPI measures prices businesses receive before many of those costs reach households. It is not the same as consumer inflation, but it is often the receipt businesses hand to the economy before consumers get the bill.

And consumers already got a bad one yesterday. April CPI rose 3.8% from a year earlier, its highest pace since 2023, while core CPI rose 2.8%. Put simply: inflation is no longer just a theoretical risk from tariffs, energy, and geopolitics, it is now showing up in the numbers.

For the Fed, this is a narrowing corridor. Markets have already largely priced out the idea of a rate cut this year, and the odds of a rate increase by December have risen. That is a major shift from the easy-money hopes that helped support risk assets earlier in the year. The Fed does not need to panic, but it has less room to be generous.

The timing is also politically awkward. Kevin Warsh has just been confirmed to the Fed board and is expected to take over as chair after Jerome Powell's term ends this week. His first policy meeting as chair, in mid-June, may arrive with inflation running too hot, energy prices still fragile, and markets wondering whether the next move is not a cut, but a hike. That is not the kind of welcome basket anyone wants.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is heading into a high-stakes visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Trade will be the official centerpiece, with Washington pressing China to open more to U.S. companies. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has finally been confirmed as part of the business delegation.

Rare earths are also on the agenda, with the two countries considering extending a truce on Chinese export curbs, which would be good news for technology, defense, electric vehicles, and the broader supply chain. But Iran will still hover over the meeting. Trump has said he does not expect to ask Xi for help resolving the conflict with Tehran, yet the war's economic effects are already forcing their way into U.S. inflation data and global markets.

Yesterday's session showed how quickly the market can rotate when inflation hardens. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped from record highs after the CPI report, though losses narrowed by the close. The Dow even finished higher, helped by older, steadier companies. Healthcare performed well after the removal of FDA Commissioner Marty Makary reassured investors that the drug industry still knows how to defend its turf. Washington may change personnel lobbyists rarely miss a workout.

Technology was another story. Investors took profits in semiconductor names, the favorite trade of the year. The Nasdaq 100 fell, and chip stocks were hit harder. Today's early rebound in Micron, Western Digital, Seagate, and SanDisk suggests the selloff may have been contained, at least for now. But the inflation backdrop makes the tech rally more fragile. High-growth stocks do not love higher rates. They tolerate them only when earnings are spectacular and investors are feeling forgiving.

Today's economic highlights:

See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98.576

: 98.576 Gold : $4,681

: $4,681 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $107.92 ( WTI ) $102.53

: $107.92 ( ) $102.53 United States 10 years : 4.48%

: 4.48% BITCOIN: $80,151

In corporate news:

Eli Lilly launched its Alzheimer's treatment Lormalzi, also known as Donanemab, in India, priced at 91,688 rupees per 350 mg vial and expected to become commercially available later this month.

Fortive priced a $1.1 billion senior notes offering and plans to use the proceeds to refinance debt and for general corporate purposes.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is not known to trigger hantavirus infection, according to a Reuters fact-check.

Blackstone reportedly abandoned a proposed $4 billion deal with New World Development after the Hong Kong property developer refused to cede control.

Uber said it is setting up its first data center in India in partnership with Adani Group, with completion expected later this year.





JBS reported first-quarter revenue growth but lower earnings, with EPS falling to $0.21 from $0.47 a year earlier.

Tencent Music posted higher first-quarter revenue driven by music subscriptions and live entertainment, while profit fell due to the absence of a prior-year one-off gain.

Brown-Forman has rejected Sazerac's takeover bid of $32 per share, following the collapse of its merger with Pernod-Ricard.

Pernod-Ricard. JPMorgan is set to reshuffle the leadership of its investment bank as part of a broader restructuring, according to the FT.

Franco-Nevada reports record results for the first quarter of 2026.

Jensen Huang of Nvidia will ultimately join Donald Trump's trip to China.

The Wendy's Company surged 17% following rumors of a delisting plan orchestrated by Trian Fund Management.

Microsoft has generated more than double its $13 billion investment in OpenAI in revenue, according to The Information.

Anthropic is in talks to acquire Stainless, the development tools startup used by OpenAI and Google, The Information reveals. Google is reportedly in talks with SpaceX to launch orbital data centers, according to the WSJ.

Samsung Electronics and its union failed to reach a major wage agreement, causing the company's stock price to plummet.

Today's key earnings reports: Cisco, Robinhood, Robinhood Markets, Dynatrace, Doximity...

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