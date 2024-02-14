AutoStore Holdings Ltd is a Norway-based robotic and software technology company. The Group operates in the warehouse automation industry, and in the cube storage automation segment. AutoStore generates income from selling its systems to the end customers through its Distribution Partners. The core of the Group's business is developing technology that is then globally brought to market by the Distribution Partner network. The Group is primarily engaged in the following business categories: sales of the products that builds a warehouse automation solution, sales of software that runs the AutoStore system and ancillary sales and aftermarket revenue. AutoStore pioneeres the cubic storage technology, one of four main light Automated Storage & Retrieval System (AS/RS) technologies that automate operations in warehouses.