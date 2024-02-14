Stock AUTO AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.
AutoStore Holdings Ltd.

Equities

AUTO

BMG0670A1099

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Market Closed - Oslo Bors
 10:45:00 2024-02-14 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
19.84 NOK +7.19% Intraday chart for AutoStore Holdings Ltd. +11.77% -0.70%
07:13pm Nordic Stocks Closed Up Wednesday; BioArctic Series B Topped Leaders Nordic Stocks DJ
06:28pm AUTOSTORE : FY23 performance – investors cheer the robust profitability and the improvement in order intake Alphavalue
Latest news about AutoStore Holdings Ltd.

AutoStore Holdings Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Transcript : AutoStore Holdings Ltd., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2024
SoftBank posts first profit in five quarters with $6.6 bln net income RE
Nordic Shares Dropped Tuesday; Autostore Holdings Took Biggest Hit DJ
Nordic Stocks Closed Down Monday; Storskogen Group Series B Posted Biggest Loss DJ
Nordic Stocks Moved Upward Friday; Frontline Topped Leaders DJ
Nordic Shares Decreased Thursday; Avance Gas Holding Took Biggest Hit DJ
Nordic Stocks Closed Up Friday; Autostore Holdings Climbed Highest DJ
Nordic Stocks Closed Up Friday; Catena Led Increases DJ
Nordic Shares Closed Up Thursday; Autostore Holdings Topped Leaders DJ
Nordic Shares Closed Up Thursday; Schibsted Series B Topped Leaders DJ
Nordic Shares Moved Upward Friday; Embracer Group Series B Climbed Highest DJ
Nordic Shares Closed Up Tuesday; Autostore Holdings Led Increases DJ
AutoStore Holdings Ltd. Updates Revenue Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Nordic Stocks Decreased Thursday; Okeanis Eco Tankers Took Biggest Hit DJ
AUTOSTORE : Despite the stronger order intake, a weak Q3 performance and a guidance downgrade Alphavalue
AutoStore Holdings Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : AutoStore Holdings Ltd., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023
DHL Group Expands Partnership With AutoStore for Automation of Warehouses MT
Autostore Holdings Ltd. Approves Board Changes CI
Nordic Shares Closed Up Tuesday; Hoegh Autoliners Topped Leaders DJ
AutoStore Launches New R5 Pro Robot CI
Nordic Stocks Declined Tuesday; Nordic Semiconductor Posted Biggest Loss DJ

Chart AutoStore Holdings Ltd.

Chart AutoStore Holdings Ltd.
Company Profile

AutoStore Holdings Ltd is a Norway-based robotic and software technology company. The Group operates in the warehouse automation industry, and in the cube storage automation segment. AutoStore generates income from selling its systems to the end customers through its Distribution Partners. The core of the Group's business is developing technology that is then globally brought to market by the Distribution Partner network. The Group is primarily engaged in the following business categories: sales of the products that builds a warehouse automation solution, sales of software that runs the AutoStore system and ancillary sales and aftermarket revenue. AutoStore pioneeres the cubic storage technology, one of four main light Automated Storage & Retrieval System (AS/RS) technologies that automate operations in warehouses.
Sector
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
Calendar
12:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for AutoStore Holdings Ltd.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
1.735 USD
Average target price
1.949 USD
Spread / Average Target
+12.32%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Commercial Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD. Stock AutoStore Holdings Ltd.
-0.70% 5 825 M $
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Stock John Bean Technologies Corporation
+1.95% 3 160 M $
ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB Stock Electrolux Professional AB
+16.64% 1 677 M $
SHANDONG NEW BEIYANG INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co., Ltd.
-32.68% 463 M $
ZHEJIANG WEIGANG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Zhejiang Weigang Technology Co., Ltd.
-32.52% 248 M $
SINMAG EQUIPMENT CORPORATION Stock Sinmag Equipment Corporation
-4.25% 233 M $
SHENZHEN ZHILAI SCI AND TECH CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Zhilai Sci and Tech Co., Ltd.
-38.18% 224 M $
KENGIC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock KENGIC Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.
-33.12% 214 M $
Commercial Equipment
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock AutoStore Holdings Ltd. - Oslo Bors
  4. News AutoStore Holdings Ltd.
  5. AutoStore: FY23 performance – investors cheer the robust profitability and the improvement in order intake
