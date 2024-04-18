Award-winning international film stars Shu Qi and Sinje Lee are set to make their first appearance in a Netflix series with Chinese-language revenge thriller,The Resurrected. Co-directed by Leste Chen (Eternal Summer, Battle of Memories) and Hsu Chao-jen (Delicious Romance, Living), this dark and suspenseful series follows the journey of two desperate mothers as they resurrect a deceased ringleader of a telecommunication fraud scheme to avenge their kidnapped daughters.

The series brings together globally renowned actresses Shu Qi (The Assassin, Three Times) and Sinje Lee (The Eye, The Garden of Evening Mists) in lead roles, with a special appearance by Golden Horse and Golden Bell winner Alyssa Chia (At the Moment,Mom, Don't Do That!). The star-studded female-led cast embarks on a gripping and emotional journey of friendship, revenge and redemption, as they retaliate against the cruel and menacing telescam leader who has captured their daughters. Actor Fu Meng-po (The Abandoned, Detention), best known for his roles in romance films and series, subverts his past image to portray a despicable kingpin of the fraud network.

Portraying Wang Hui-chun, a soft-spoken mother whose daughter falls victim to telefraud, Shu Qi admits that it was challenging to grapple with the role of a mother as she does not have children. "Viewers can anticipate the complexity of Wang Hui-chun's morally-ambiguous character. Beyond being a mother, Hui-chun constantly struggles with the moral dilemma of choosing between holding on to hate and letting go," she shares.

Sinje Leeplays Chao Ching, a fellow mother who shares many intense scenes and the same unfortunate plight with Wang Hui-chun. Reflecting on her first experience starring in a Netflix series, she says, "This is the first time I am playing such a dark role. To truly get into character, I isolated myself during production, which at times made me feel like a stranger to myself. As a mother, I can relate to the struggles and challenges Chao Ching faces."

Alyssa Chia, who plays Huang I-chen, a lawyer involved in the telescam and kidnapping case and the mother of one of the victims, shares what the audience can expect from the series. "The relationships between the characters are filled with drama and tension. It has been an enjoyable experience on-set, and while I'm sad to see production end, I can't wait for the world to see this unexpected and fantastic show."

The cold-blooded head honcho of the telescam group, Chang Shih-kai, is portrayed by Fu Meng-po. He acknowledges that playing Shih-kai, a character far more evil than any he has played before, is "physically and mentally demanding yet irresistible," and a challenge he is excited to take on. "The tension between the aggressors and victims in this story is so intense, leaving much for the audience to reflect on. Each cast member has also brought such great energy on-set and I am grateful to be a part of this epic project."

AboutThe Resurrected:

Directors:Leste Chen, Hsu Chao-jen

Producers:Bernard T. K. Yang, Emma Duan

Screenwriters:Shen Yang, Yi Shuai-jie, Luo Hsiao-rui

Cast:Shu Qi, Sinje Lee, Fu Meng-po, and more

Special Appearance:Alyssa Chia, and more

Title Page:www.netflix.com/TheResurrected

DOWNLOAD TITLE ANNOUNCEMENT ASSETHERE