Proton Motor Power Systems PLC is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems as well as the related technical components. The Companyâs principal activity is the development of hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems through its subsidiary, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH. The Company is focused on the production of hydrogen fuel cell technologies is on sustainable production. It is focused is on stationary solutions, as well as mobile, maritime and rail applications. The product portfolio consists of basic fuel cell systems, standard complete systems, and customer-specific systems. It operates through a green energy segment. Its products include HyModule, HyFrame, HyScale, HyRange, HyShip, HyRail, HyShelter, HyCabinet, HyModule, and HyFrame. The Company serves various markets, such as stationary, heavy duty, maritime, rail, stationary, maritime, heavy duty, and rail.