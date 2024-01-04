Official QUINSTREET, INC. press release

CardRatings’ credit card experts break down the top card picks for popular categories announcing a winner for each category, plus reveal cardholder survey ratings of popular cards.

CardRatings.com has released its choices for the “Best Credit Cards of 2024,” as well as updated cardholder survey scores for top cards.

CardRatings.com was one of the first sites to compile a “best credit cards” list and has more than a decade of experience ranking cards on a multiple-category analysis. The site’s in-house credit card experts review and analyze hundreds of cards on the market to curate this annual compilation intended to make it easier for consumers to find the card that best meets their lifestyle and needs.

“Most everyday consumers don’t have the time to sort through the fine print of dozens of credit card agreements in order to make a decision about the best card for them, so that’s where we come in,” says Jennifer Doss, executive editor and credit card analyst for CardRatings.com. “We have the experience and expertise to look across the credit card landscape and help consumers see beyond flashy offers and celebrity endorsements to the nuts and bolts that make certain cards rise to the top.”

In addition to its main “Best Credit Cards of 2024” list, CardRatings.com also curates more than 30 lists related to specific topics such as “Best Cash-Back Credit Cards” and “Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards.”

“We choose the honorees on all of CardRatings’ ‘Best of’ lists by examining two sets of data,” explains Doss. “First, we review the fine print details and features of each credit card as they relate to similar cards. Then, we consider the scores actual cardholders give in our annual credit card user survey as those scores help us understand what everyday users like our readers truly think of the cards with real-world usage.”

Annual cardholder survey results released

Simultaneously with the release of the “Best Credit Cards of 2024,” CardRatings released its fifth annual best credit cards survey results revealing how actual cardholders score the cards they use on a daily basis.

CardRatings polled more than 1,800 cardholders nationwide on 89 different cards to determine their views on the cards they personally use on a regular basis. The cards presented in the survey were chosen by popularity from CardRatings’ website analytics from Jan. 1-Aug. 31, 2023, with additional cards selected by experts as needed to create breadth in the survey.

Readers can find the credit card scores under the User Scores tab for each individual card that made the experts’ lists as well as included with the card reviews across the site.

Survey Methodology

CardRatings commissioned Op4G in September 2023 to conduct surveys among 1,869 cardholders nationwide. CardRatings website analytics from Jan. 1, 2023-Aug. 31, 2023 were used to determine a selection of the most popular cards and additional cards were included to add survey breadth. Responses to each of nine questions were given on a scale of 1-10 and respondents’ scores were then averaged under broad topics. To determine the overall score, responses from questions 1-8 were summed and the answer to “How likely are you to recommend this card to a friend, coworker or family member?” was double weighted. “Current Scores” reflect scores from the most recent survey (2023); “Past Scores” reflect scores from the 2022 survey.

Ranking Methodology

CardRatings experts review the fine print, details, perks, rewards and features of hundreds of cards and compare them side-by-side with similar cards. A card that makes an excellent balance transfer card may not make a great cash-back rewards card even though it offers those rewards. While the Best of the Year list is announced annually, that list – and all other “best of” lists on CardRatings – are regularly reviewed and updated as issuers change the terms and features of each card often.

About CardRatings

CardRatings is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the FinTech, financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. CardRatings is a member of QuinStreet’s expert research and publishing division.

CardRatings innovated online credit card ratings and has been offering independent ratings and reviews of credit card offers since 1998. The website collects and maintains data on more than 800 credit card offers and carefully compiles objective lists of the top credit cards by card type, making it easy for consumers to find the right card to fit their needs.

