Twin U.S. Gulf Coast storms stir deep production cuts by energy giants

HOUSTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Energy companies are weighing
production cuts at U.S. Gulf Coast oil refineries after shutting
half the area's offshore crude oil output ahead of back-to-back
storms aiming for the coast this week.
Tropical Storms Marco and Laura, a rare double-team approach
to the U.S. Gulf Coast, threaten days of heavy rains and strong
winds this week. Firms had shut wells accounting for 1 million
barrels per day of oil on Sunday, as one storm is forecast to
become a damaging Category 2 hurricane.
Oil prices on Monday rose 1% to $44.83 a barrel on hopes for
a COVID-19 vaccine and despite lackluster demand for fuels amid
economic declines from the pandemic. The Louisiana Offshore Oil
Port, the largest Gulf Coast oil-export facility, halted
operations at its marine terminal.
At least one top refiner is weighing a shutdown for the
larger and potentially more damaging Storm Laura, which is
forecast to strike the Texas/Louisiana coast by Thursday as a
Category 2 hurricane with 105 mile per hour (169 km/h) winds and
heavy rain. Some meteorologists say the storm could strengthen
to a major hurricane before it makes landfall.
Operators including Exxon Mobil, Valero and Royal Dutch
Shell are planning to maintain operations at Louisiana plants as
the first cyclone arrives Monday, sources familiar with plans at
those refineries said. Storm Marco is expected to drop up to 5
inches (12.7 cm) of rain along the Louisiana coast.
Refineries in east Texas including those operated by Exxon,
Valero, Total and Motiva are weighing plans for Storm Laura when
it hits the Texas-Louisiana border.
Motiva Enterprises may shut the largest crude oil
refinery in the United States, people familiar with plant
operations said. Its 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in
Port Arthur, Texas, could be drenched by both storms, the people
said.
During 2017's Hurricane Harvey, which occurred three years
ago this week, five feet (1.52 meters) of rain fell on east
Texas, forcing Motiva to halt operations for nearly two weeks
and others to take shorter shut-downs.
That storm led Motiva, which is owned by the world's top oil
producer Saudi Aramco, to cancel plans to expand the
refinery.
