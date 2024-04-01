Xiaomi Corporation is specialized in the design, production and marketing of smartphones and connected products. Revenue by type of activity breaks down as follows: - sales of smartphones and laptops (61.9%): 146.4 million units sold in 2020; - sales of connected objects, electronic products and smart devices (27.4%): smart televisions, video projectors, smart routers, connected lighting systems, smart electric scooters, games monitors, headsets, multimedia boxes, multimedia feed readers, connected bracelets and watches, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, etc.; - provision of Internet services (9.7%): including advertising services, publishing of content, etc.; - other (1%). China accounts for 50.2% of net sales.

