More about the company
Xiaomi Corporation is specialized in the design, production and marketing of smartphones and connected products. Revenue by type of activity breaks down as follows:
- sales of smartphones and laptops (61.9%): 146.4 million units sold in 2020;
- sales of connected objects, electronic products and smart devices (27.4%): smart televisions, video projectors, smart routers, connected lighting systems, smart electric scooters, games monitors, headsets, multimedia boxes, multimedia feed readers, connected bracelets and watches, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, etc.;
- provision of Internet services (9.7%): including advertising services, publishing of content, etc.;
- other (1%).
China accounts for 50.2% of net sales.