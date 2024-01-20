(Reuters) - Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, has secured $500 million in commitments from investors toward a $1 billion goal, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The company is discussing a valuation of $15 billion to $20 billion, though terms could still change in the coming weeks, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)