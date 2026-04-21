Airbus bolsters cybersecurity capabilities with Quarkslab acquisition

Airbus has announced an agreement to acquire French cybersecurity firm Quarkslab, marking the second acquisition deal signed in this sector by Airbus Defence and Space in less than a month.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/21/2026 at 03:01 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

"This investment represents a further step in Airbus's strategy to consolidate its position as a trusted and sovereign partner to the French authorities, while strengthening its presence across the European cybersecurity landscape," the group stated.



With approximately 100 employees primarily based in Paris and Rennes, Quarkslab provides cybersecurity solutions designed to protect organizations, their critical assets, data, and users from cyberattacks.



The company also markets QShield, a comprehensive solution for software publishers that protects software against AI-related threats, secures data, secrets, and code, and safeguards peripheral components.



Scheduled for completion during 2026, the closing of the transaction remains subject to consultation with social partners and customary regulatory approvals. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.