  • Agree Realty Corporation: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 86.
  • Albemarle Corporation: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 210.
  • Exelon Corporation: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 50 to USD 49.
  • Newmont Corporation: National Bank Financial downgrades to sector perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 140 to USD 130.
  • Nxp Semiconductors N.v.: Mizuho Securities downgrades to underperform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 255 to USD 188.
  • Onto Innovation Inc.: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 220 to USD 350.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated: Mizuho Securities upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 160 to USD 215.
  • The Clorox Company: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 117 to USD 99.
  • Abbott Laboratories: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 136 to USD 108.
  • Aurora Innovation, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 4 to USD 5.
  • Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 175 to USD 225.
  • Manhattan Associates, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 240 to USD 183.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Melius Research LLC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 49 to USD 63.
  • Servicetitan, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 105 to USD 75.