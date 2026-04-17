- Agree Realty Corporation: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 86.
- Albemarle Corporation: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 210.
- Exelon Corporation: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 50 to USD 49.
- Newmont Corporation: National Bank Financial downgrades to sector perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 140 to USD 130.
- Nxp Semiconductors N.v.: Mizuho Securities downgrades to underperform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 255 to USD 188.
- Onto Innovation Inc.: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 220 to USD 350.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated: Mizuho Securities upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 160 to USD 215.
- The Clorox Company: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 117 to USD 99.
- Abbott Laboratories: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 136 to USD 108.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 4 to USD 5.
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 175 to USD 225.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 240 to USD 183.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Melius Research LLC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 49 to USD 63.
- Servicetitan, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 105 to USD 75.
Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, Newmont Corp, Texas Instruments, The Clorox Company, Oxy…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 04/17/2026 at 04:31 am EDT