- Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.: Goldman Sachs initiates coverage with a neutral rating and a target price of USD 69.
- Cnh Industrial N.v.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 12 to USD 10.50.
- Dell Technologies Inc.: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 167 to USD 243.
- Standardaero, Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 35 to USD 34.
- The Trade Desk, Inc.: HSBC downgrades to reduce from hold and reduces the target price from USD 31 to USD 20.
- Walt Disney Company (The): Phillip Securities upgrades to buy from accumulate with a target price of USD 130.
- Americold Realty Trust, Inc.: Compass Point Research & Trading maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 14.50 to USD 21.
- Apollo Global Management A: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 108 to USD 140.
- Caterpillar Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 878 to USD 1103.
- Cummins Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 694 to USD 845.
- Datadog, Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 150 to USD 204.
- Davita Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 144 to USD 201.
- Doximity, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 45 to USD 32.
- Epam Systems, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 140 to USD 110.
- Globalfoundries, Inc.: Susquehanna maintains its positive recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 125.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 620 to USD 1186.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 550 to USD 1000.
- Quanta Services, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 630 to USD 901.
- Roku, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 160.
- Slb N.v.: Bernstein maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 56.10 to USD 71.
- The Timken Company: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 129 to USD 158.
- Vontier Corporation: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 47 to USD 36.
Analyst recommendations: Biomarin Pharmaceuticals, Walt Disney, Apollo Global Management, Datadog, Roku…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 05/11/2026 at 05:58 am EDT