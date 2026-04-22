Analyst recommendations: Meta, Amazon, Booking, Goldman Sachs, Moderna…
Everyday, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Meta is facing a class-action lawsuit from the Consumer Federation of America, which alleges the company profited from scam ads on Facebook and Instagram while misleading users about its anti-fraud efforts.
- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly nearing a roughly $10 billion fundraising deal for Project Prometheus at a $38 billion valuation, with demand extending the round and investors said to include JPMorgan and BlackRock.
- Goldman Sachs' alternatives arm invested $50 million in Swiss AI software company BLP Digital, which plans to use the backing to expand headcount and grow in the U.S.
- Capital One Financial reported first-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue below expectations, sending its shares lower in premarket trading.
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OpenAI is reportedly preparing to commit up to $1.5 billion to a private-equity-backed joint venture aimed at accelerating adoption of its workplace AI tools.
- Moderna has started a Phase 3 trial in the U.S. and U.K. for its pandemic influenza vaccine candidate mRNA-1018.
- Uber has made an investment in French hydrogen vehicle company HysetCo, marking its first investment in a French business.
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SpaceX said it has secured an option to acquire AI coding startup Cursor for $60 billion later this year as part of a broader partnership.
- United Airlines issued a cautious outlook, warning that higher jet fuel prices are pressuring margins and dragging expected second-quarter and full-year profits below Wall Street forecasts.
- Ford is recalling 140,201 Ranger vehicles in the U.S. because damaged wiring could cause an electrical short and increase fire risk.
- Vodafone Business launched new AI and cybersecurity services for small businesses in partnership with Google Cloud, including an AI concierge based on Gemini.
- HSBC is hiring a JPMorgan executive to lead its global precious metals sales business as competition for bullion-market talent intensifies.
- Adobe has announced a new $25 billion share buyback programme.
- Tesla launches a six-seater variant of the Model Y in India.
- GE Vernova reported a record Q1 profit of $4.75 billion, raising its 2026 revenue outlook.
- U.S. cryptocurrency exchanges are preparing to launch perpetual futures as the CFTC moves closer to legalization.
Europe:
- Deutsche Telekom is exploring a potential merger with T-Mobile US, potentially creating a $400 billion telecom giant.
- Reckitt reported a 1.3% year-on-year increase in Q1 core business revenue, missing market expectations.
- Sandvik reported a higher-than-expected rise in Q1 core profit, despite slightly missing revenue estimates.
- Alfa Laval's Q1 results revealed lower-than-expected revenue and adjusted EBITDA, but order inflow exceeded forecasts.
- Volvo Cars announces the production and shipment of its EX60 electric SUV to the United States.
- Danone reports Q1 2026 revenue growth of 2.7% like-for-like, despite challenges from a European baby-formula recall.
Rest of World:
- BHP Group reported a 3% rise in Q3 iron ore output, upgraded copper production guidance.
- CATL unveiled its Shenxing 3 fast-charging battery and announced plans to expand production capacity.
- Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solution drove South Korean shares to a new high amid earnings momentum.
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HCLTech stocks fell 9.4% after missing Q4 earnings and projecting lower revenue growth for fiscal 2027.
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Japex plans to quadruple production by FY2035, with significant spending in the United States.
- Cochlear Ltd shares plummet nearly 39% after cutting its fiscal 2026 earnings forecast.
- South32 reports a more-than-two-fold increase in Q3 manganese output, while lowering FY26 guidance.
- NZX Ltd announces Graham Law as Acting Chief Executive effective May 1.
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