Aurea: Aluminum Tariffs and Provisions Weigh on 2025 Results

The circular economy specialist ended the fiscal year with a net loss of 5.9 million euros, hit by U.S. customs duties and the cessation of a subsidiary's operations. Despite this operational downturn, Aurea significantly reduced its debt levels following a strategic divestment.

Esteban Gustave Published on 04/29/2026 at 03:34 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to the official press release, annual revenue came in at 200.6 million euros, down 4.8%.



In a particularly disrupted aluminum market, EBITDA plunged 41.2% to 9.2 million euros.



Profitability was further hampered by a 2.7 million euro provision related to the bankruptcy filing of Flaurea Chemicals in early 2026.



To adapt, the industrial group reduced its production volumes and shifted its focus toward service-based offerings and innovative beverage can recycling.



The silver lining in this report lies in the restored strength of the balance sheet. The sale of M Lego in July 2025 allowed net financial debt to be brought down to 9.9 million euros, compared to 22.4 million euros at the end of 2024. The group now holds a cash position of 36.3 million euros, providing flexibility for future industrial investments.



For 2026, visibility regarding order books remains limited.



The Board of Directors has decided not to pay a final dividend, prioritizing caution in an economic environment that remains uncertain.