According to the official press release, annual revenue came in at 200.6 million euros, down 4.8%.

In a particularly disrupted aluminum market, EBITDA plunged 41.2% to 9.2 million euros.

Profitability was further hampered by a 2.7 million euro provision related to the bankruptcy filing of Flaurea Chemicals in early 2026.

To adapt, the industrial group reduced its production volumes and shifted its focus toward service-based offerings and innovative beverage can recycling.

The silver lining in this report lies in the restored strength of the balance sheet. The sale of M Lego in July 2025 allowed net financial debt to be brought down to 9.9 million euros, compared to 22.4 million euros at the end of 2024. The group now holds a cash position of 36.3 million euros, providing flexibility for future industrial investments.

For 2026, visibility regarding order books remains limited.

The Board of Directors has decided not to pay a final dividend, prioritizing caution in an economic environment that remains uncertain.