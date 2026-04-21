Biosynex postpones publication of annual accounts

Biosynex has announced a delay in the publication of its annual accounts and annual financial report, citing additional work required by the ongoing safeguard proceedings.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/21/2026 at 02:27 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Originally scheduled for April 22, these reports will now be released no later than April 30 after market close. First-quarter revenue figures will also be published on April 30.



At the end of March, the health diagnostics specialist announced the renewal of its observation period. In coordination with the proceedings' governing bodies, the company is set to continue the verification of declared claims while developing a debt restructuring plan under the "affected parties classes" regime.



According to the established timeline, the finalization of the plan is expected before the summer of 2026. This would allow for the plan to be notified at the very beginning of the summer period, with the objective of presenting it to the Court during September 2026.