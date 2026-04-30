BNP Paribas to sell BMCI to Holmarcom in Morocco

Following discussions announced in December 2025, BNP Paribas has reached an agreement to sell its 67% majority stake in Banque Marocaine pour le Commerce et l'Industrie (BMCI) to Holmarcom Finance Company.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/30/2026 at 02:02 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As a long-standing partner and shareholder of BMCI for over 30 years, Holmarcom will continue to drive the bank's development in Morocco for the benefit of BMCI's shareholders, clients, and employees.



BNP Paribas intends to continue expanding its investment banking activities in Morocco, while a commercial partnership with HFC will ensure service continuity for the French group's corporate clients and those of BMCI.



The completion of this transaction, expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, remains subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals. Its impact on BNP Paribas' CET1 ratio at the time of closing is estimated at approximately 15 basis points.