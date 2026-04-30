Following discussions announced in December 2025, BNP Paribas has reached an agreement to sell its 67% majority stake in Banque Marocaine pour le Commerce et l'Industrie (BMCI) to Holmarcom Finance Company.
As a long-standing partner and shareholder of BMCI for over 30 years, Holmarcom will continue to drive the bank's development in Morocco for the benefit of BMCI's shareholders, clients, and employees.
BNP Paribas intends to continue expanding its investment banking activities in Morocco, while a commercial partnership with HFC will ensure service continuity for the French group's corporate clients and those of BMCI.
The completion of this transaction, expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, remains subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals. Its impact on BNP Paribas' CET1 ratio at the time of closing is estimated at approximately 15 basis points.
BNP Paribas is France's largest banking group. Net banking product (NBP) breaks down by activity as follows:
- retail banking (50.8%): retail banking activity in France (24.2% of NBP), in Belgium (14%), and Italy (10.1%). The remainder of the NBP (51.7%) is from international activities and specialized financial services activities (consumer loans, real estate credit, leasing credit, car fleet management, computer equipment leasing);
- finance and investment banking (36.1%): consulting and capital market activities (83.2% of NBP; merger-acquisition consulting, activities related to the stock, interest, and exchange markets, etc.) and financing (16.8%; financing for acquisitions, projects, raw material transactions, etc.);
- institutional and private management and insurance (13.1%): asset management, private banking activity (No. 1 in France), real estate and on-line brokerage services, insurance and securities services (No. 1 in Europe for retained securities).
At the end of 2025, BNP Paribas was managing EUR 1,075.6 billion in current deposits and EUR 897.3 billion in current loans.
Net banking product is distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (80.8%), America (10.8%) and Asia/Pacific (8.4%).
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