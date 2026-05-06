Bonduelle under pressure as profitability forecasts are slashed

The vegetable processing specialist fell 0.83% late in the session. The company has, once again, lowered its operating profit guidance.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/06/2026 at 11:26 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Bonduelle reported third-quarter 2025/26 revenue of 527.1 million euros, up 1.5% on a like-for-like basis. On a reported basis, however, activity edged down 0.4%, weighed down by unfavorable currency headwinds from the US dollar.



'The press release remains very vague regarding quarterly performance. Nevertheless, the group is revising its profitability target once again and is now aiming for current operating profit below 80 million euros, compared with an initial target of 90 million euros that had already been lowered during the interim results,' noted TP ICAP Midcap. The brokerage maintained its Sell recommendation on the stock while cutting its price target to 7.1 euros from 8.6 euros previously.



'Following this publication, we are lowering our estimates to factor in this further deterioration in the outlook (2025/26 EPS: -15%),' the research firm added.



For its part, Oddo BHF maintained its Neutral rating on the stock with a price target adjusted to 8.8 euros from 9.3 euros previously.



The group cited a persistently unfavorable environment, marked by the impact of massive Chinese corn imports, pricing pressure from private labels in Europe and the United States, and the crisis in the Middle East. 'The rollout of a major communication campaign for the Bonduelle brand in Europe should support branded product volumes in the fourth quarter.'



Since the beginning of the year, Bonduelle shares have plummeted by 20%.