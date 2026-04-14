The group was hit by asset impairments and margin erosion, which sent its shares down nearly 13% in Tuesday trading. The entire sector is struggling to move inventory at profitable prices, weighed down by slowing consumer spending and the impact of tariffs.
Operational metrics underscore this pressure on profitability. Gross profit per retail used unit fell to $2,115 from $2,322 a year earlier, while the wholesale segment saw its per-unit margin decline to $940 from $1,045. To bolster demand, the company lowered its prices. Furthermore, gasoline prices nearing $4 per gallon and geopolitical tensions, notably the conflict in Iran, are weighing on consumer sentiment while driving interest toward more affordable hybrid and electric vehicles.
On the financial front, CarMax recorded a $141.3m goodwill impairment charge, linked to its declining share price and weakened performance outlook for fiscal 2026. Quarterly revenue edged down 1% to $5.95bn. Overall, the group reported a net loss of $120.7m, or 85 cents per share, compared with a profit of $89.9m a year ago, while adjusted earnings came in at 34 cents per share, down from 64 cents previously.
CarMax, Inc. is a retailer of used autos. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. Its CarMax Sales Operations segment sells used vehicles, purchases used vehicles from customers and other sources, sells related products and services, and arranges financing options for customers. The CAF segment consists solely of its own finance operation that provides financing to customers buying retail vehicles from the Company. The CAF segment also services all auto loans it originates and is responsible for providing billing statements, collecting payments, maintaining contact with delinquent customers, and arranging for the repossession of vehicles securing defaulted loans. It provides customers with a range of other related products and services, including extended protection plan (EPP) products and vehicle repair services.
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