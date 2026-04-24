The group has obtained an extension of the 'standstill' agreement from the Quatrim debt holders. These creditors have committed to refrain from exercising any remedies related to ongoing discussions regarding the group's financial adjustment project.
This new deadline now runs until May 28, 2026. This date aligns the Quatrim debt with the maturities already secured from other creditors (TLB, RCF, and operational financing), which have also been deferred to the same date.
Objective: An agreement in principle by late June
This technical extension is part of the Group's accelerated safeguard plans. Management's stated objective is clear: to leverage this additional time to reach an agreement in principle on the strengthening of its financial structure by the end of June 2026 at the latest.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA is one of the leading food distribution groups in France. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- distribution activitiy (86.4%): owning, at the end of 2024, 7,447 convenience stores, mainly under the names of Casino, Spar and Vival (5,541), Franprix (1,054), Monoprix (625) and Naturalia (222);
- e-commerce activity (12.2%; Cdiscount);
- other (1.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (99.4%), Latin America (0.1%) and other (0.5%).
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