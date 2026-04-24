Casino secures further breathing space

As part of its debt restructuring, the group has announced an extension of creditor consents, providing additional leeway to finalize the strengthening of its financial structure.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/24/2026 at 12:24 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The group has obtained an extension of the 'standstill' agreement from the Quatrim debt holders. These creditors have committed to refrain from exercising any remedies related to ongoing discussions regarding the group's financial adjustment project.



This new deadline now runs until May 28, 2026. This date aligns the Quatrim debt with the maturities already secured from other creditors (TLB, RCF, and operational financing), which have also been deferred to the same date.



Objective: An agreement in principle by late June



This technical extension is part of the Group's accelerated safeguard plans. Management's stated objective is clear: to leverage this additional time to reach an agreement in principle on the strengthening of its financial structure by the end of June 2026 at the latest.