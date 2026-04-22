BNP Paribas among the sector's cheapest plays, says Citi

Regarding BNP Paribas, Citi forecasts a profit before tax (PBT) of 4.6bn EUR, 7% above company-compiled consensus, driven by stronger revenues (+2%) and lower provisions (-3%), with costs expected to remain in line.

The U.S. investment bank raised its 2026 EPS forecasts by 1% on the back of higher CIB (Corporate & Institutional Banking) revenues, but trimmed its 2027-28 estimates by 0% to 1% due to weaker earnings from CPBS (Commercial, Personal Banking & Services).

"BNP Paribas remains one of the most undervalued stocks in the sector, trading at a price-to-book ratio of 0.8x for a Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) of approximately 12-13%, which we believe is too low," Citi noted, maintaining its buy recommendation.

Société Générale among Citi's top European picks

For Société Générale, Citi expects an adjusted PBT of 2.5bn EUR, 5% above consensus. This performance is anticipated to be driven by a 2% revenue beat and an 8% reduction in provisions, partially offset by a 2% increase in costs.

Citi raised its 2026 EPS forecasts by 2%, primarily reflecting higher equity trading revenues following the recent earnings reports from U.S. peers, while 2027-28 EPS estimates remain broadly unchanged.

"Société Générale shares have recovered from their March lows, but the price-to-book ratio remains depressed at 0.9x, which still appears too low given its RoTE," Citi stated, including the stock among its European "top picks."