Citi bullish on BNP Paribas and Société Générale ahead of quarterly results

In a note on European banks, Citi reaffirmed its "buy" ratings on BNP Paribas and Société Générale. The price target for the former was slightly adjusted from 103 to 102 EUR, while the target for the latter was raised from 82 to 84 EUR, as both lenders prepare to release their Q1 2026 earnings.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/22/2026 at 10:18 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

BNP Paribas among the sector's cheapest plays, says Citi



Regarding BNP Paribas, Citi forecasts a profit before tax (PBT) of 4.6bn EUR, 7% above company-compiled consensus, driven by stronger revenues (+2%) and lower provisions (-3%), with costs expected to remain in line.



The U.S. investment bank raised its 2026 EPS forecasts by 1% on the back of higher CIB (Corporate & Institutional Banking) revenues, but trimmed its 2027-28 estimates by 0% to 1% due to weaker earnings from CPBS (Commercial, Personal Banking & Services).



"BNP Paribas remains one of the most undervalued stocks in the sector, trading at a price-to-book ratio of 0.8x for a Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) of approximately 12-13%, which we believe is too low," Citi noted, maintaining its buy recommendation.



Société Générale among Citi's top European picks



For Société Générale, Citi expects an adjusted PBT of 2.5bn EUR, 5% above consensus. This performance is anticipated to be driven by a 2% revenue beat and an 8% reduction in provisions, partially offset by a 2% increase in costs.



Citi raised its 2026 EPS forecasts by 2%, primarily reflecting higher equity trading revenues following the recent earnings reports from U.S. peers, while 2027-28 EPS estimates remain broadly unchanged.



"Société Générale shares have recovered from their March lows, but the price-to-book ratio remains depressed at 0.9x, which still appears too low given its RoTE," Citi stated, including the stock among its European "top picks."