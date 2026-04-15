Drone Volt sees margins surge

French civil drone specialist Drone Volt has kicked off the 2026 fiscal year with a profound transformation of its financial profile. By prioritizing high-value-added activities, the group has seen profitability soar despite a strategic refocusing.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/15/2026 at 12:22 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Value over volume: A winning bet



One year after deciding to concentrate on its most profitable segments, Drone Volt is reaping the rewards of its strategy. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported revenue of 2.2 million euros, up 20% year-on-year.

This performance was driven by the Factory, Services & Academy division, where revenue skyrocketed by 80% to reach 1.9 million euros. Conversely, the Distribution business, which has historically yielded lower returns, was intentionally scaled back to 0.3 million euros (compared to 0.8 million a year earlier).



Record profitability



The standout figure in this release remains the gross margin, which stands at 1.5 million euros, a 112% increase. The gross margin rate has now reached 67%, a spectacular 29-point jump in one year, illustrating the effectiveness of the new product mix.

This momentum is built on three pillars: recurring services, bolstered by the ramp-up of the Phoenix Tower International contract (300 inspections completed out of 3,000 planned); R&D, with the continued strategic collaboration with Hydro-Québec; and targeted sales, with sustained deliveries of flagship models such as the Hercules 20, the LineDrone, and the Heliplane.



International expansion outlook



On the back of these results, Drone Volt's management expressed confidence for the remainder of the year. The group is counting on the recent certifications (CE and C3) of its new Kobra model to capture new civil markets.



Finally, Drone Volt does not intend to stop there. The group is actively exploring acquisition projects, particularly in the services sector, to accelerate its international deployment and consolidate its new standing as a high-profitability technological partner.