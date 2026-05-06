Emeis continues its recovery

The former Orpea confirmed the robustness of its transformation plan by reporting a sharp increase in activity indicators for the first quarter of 2026. Driven by a commercial turnaround and improved quality of care, the dependency care specialist is now nearing its pre-Covid performance levels.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/06/2026 at 12:21 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The group notably revealed a steady rise in its average occupancy rate, which reached 89.1%, representing a 2.1-point year-on-year increase. Over two years, the recovery is even more striking, with a 4.1-point gain.



Revenue: favorable price and volume effects



At the end of March, emeis recorded organic revenue growth of 6.3% (compared to +6.1% in 2025), reaching 1.509 billion euros. This performance was fueled by two levers: the price effect, thanks to an average revaluation of 3.9% across all regions, and international momentum. While France grew by 4.8%, international operations drove growth with a 7.3% organic increase.



The clinics division also showed encouraging signs, with a 4.9% increase over the quarter.



Outlook: emeis confirms its 2026 ambitions



On the back of this strong start to the year, management confirmed its short- and medium-term financial targets. For the 2026 fiscal year, the Group anticipates like-for-like Ebitdar (EBITDA before rent) growth exceeding 10%.



In the longer term, the 2024-2028 trajectory was reiterated, with a target average annual Ebitdar growth of between 12% and 16%.