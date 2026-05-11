Eurofins among top CAC 40 decliners as BofA downgrades

Eurofins Scientific shares are posting one of the sharpest declines on the CAC 40 in Paris trading this Monday, following Bank of America's decision to cut its rating on the stock from 'neutral' to 'underperform'.

Sebastien Foll Published on 05/11/2026 at 05:51 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As of 11:30 AM, the stock was down more than 1.5% at 58.4 euros, while the CAC 40 retreated by nearly 1% over the same period. The shares have now lost more than 6% since the start of the year.



In a research note published this morning, BofA argues that the core investment thesis for the stock relies on a recovery in biopharmaceutical activities, a rebound that the U.S. bank does not expect to materialize in the immediate future.



AI as a headwind for valuation



Consequently, the firm has lowered its earnings forecasts for the laboratory network by 0.6% to 3.8% for the 2026-2028 period, placing them 3% to 9% below consensus estimates.



'The risk of downward revisions to earnings per share (EPS) estimates, combined with limited potential for multiple rerating (as we view AI-related disruption as a persistent threat), leads us to downgrade our recommendation,' explained BofA, which reduced its price target from 64 to 56 euros.