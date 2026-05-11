As of 11:30 AM, the stock was down more than 1.5% at 58.4 euros, while the CAC 40 retreated by nearly 1% over the same period. The shares have now lost more than 6% since the start of the year.

In a research note published this morning, BofA argues that the core investment thesis for the stock relies on a recovery in biopharmaceutical activities, a rebound that the U.S. bank does not expect to materialize in the immediate future.

AI as a headwind for valuation

Consequently, the firm has lowered its earnings forecasts for the laboratory network by 0.6% to 3.8% for the 2026-2028 period, placing them 3% to 9% below consensus estimates.

'The risk of downward revisions to earnings per share (EPS) estimates, combined with limited potential for multiple rerating (as we view AI-related disruption as a persistent threat), leads us to downgrade our recommendation,' explained BofA, which reduced its price target from 64 to 56 euros.