Eurofins among top CAC 40 decliners as BofA downgrades
Eurofins Scientific shares are posting one of the sharpest declines on the CAC 40 in Paris trading this Monday, following Bank of America's decision to cut its rating on the stock from 'neutral' to 'underperform'.
As of 11:30 AM, the stock was down more than 1.5% at 58.4 euros, while the CAC 40 retreated by nearly 1% over the same period. The shares have now lost more than 6% since the start of the year.
In a research note published this morning, BofA argues that the core investment thesis for the stock relies on a recovery in biopharmaceutical activities, a rebound that the U.S. bank does not expect to materialize in the immediate future.
AI as a headwind for valuation
Consequently, the firm has lowered its earnings forecasts for the laboratory network by 0.6% to 3.8% for the 2026-2028 period, placing them 3% to 9% below consensus estimates.
'The risk of downward revisions to earnings per share (EPS) estimates, combined with limited potential for multiple rerating (as we view AI-related disruption as a persistent threat), leads us to downgrade our recommendation,' explained BofA, which reduced its price target from 64 to 56 euros.
Eurofins Scientific SE is one of the world's leading providers of bio-analytical services. The group's services are intended to validate the safety, authenticity, origin, identity, and purity of biological substances contained in the environment (water, air, soil, etc.) and in food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and hygiene products.
At the end of 2025, Eurofins Scientific SE owned a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods and had 950 laboratories located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (52,5%), North America (36.8%) and other (10.7%).
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