Macro: The week was marked by a heavy news flow, driven on one side by decisions from major central banks around the world — Japan, the U.S., the eurozone and the U.K. — and on the other by earnings releases. Central bankers opted for the status quo while expressing concerns about a potential return of inflation due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. On the corporate side, it is worth remembering that the Magnificent Seven account for roughly a quarter of the S&P 500’s market value. In other words, their earnings reports are under particularly close scrutiny. For now, the main questions concern capital expenditures, or more precisely their expected profitability. The price action of their respective stocks will be a good indicator of investor perception. In the meantime, bond yields and oil prices are hovering near their highs for the year, while the dollar is struggling to find a clear direction. Crypto: April is ending on a weak note for bitcoin (BTC). After four consecutive weeks of gains, the crypto market leader is down 3.3% since Monday and is trading at $76,000. Its monthly performance remains significant, however, with BTC up 11.4%, its best month in a year. A similar trend was seen in spot Bitcoin ETFs, which recorded nearly $2 billion in net inflows in April, bringing total assets under management close to $100 billion, or 6.5% of all bitcoins in circulation. In April, bitcoin traded much like the Nasdaq 100. The correlation coefficient between BTC and the tech index reached 0.8 over the month, with 1 representing a perfect positive correlation and -1 a perfect negative correlation. In other words, bitcoin is being placed in the same basket as Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Meta and the like. Among other cryptocurrencies, ether (ETH) rose 7.5% in April to $2,260, Solana (SOL) was flat at $83, and XRP gained 2% to $1.37.