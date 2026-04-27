French Analyst Ratings: STMicroelectronics and Accor in the Spotlight

Analysts continue to upgrade STMicroelectronics, while adopting a more cautious stance on Kering, EssilorLuxottica, and Worldline.

Thomas Barnet Published on 04/27/2026 at 02:38 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Accor: Bernstein remains Outperform with a price target lowered from EUR 58 to EUR 55.70. Goldman Sachs maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 46.50 to EUR 47. JP Morgan maintains its Overweight rating and trims the price target from EUR 60 to EUR 59.



BNP Paribas: Keefe Bruyette & Woods remains Outperform with a price target raised from EUR 101 to EUR 104.



Dassault Systèmes: Citi maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 19 to EUR 20.



Edenred: Barclays remains Equal-weight with a price target raised from EUR 21 to EUR 22.



Eramet: Oddo BHF maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 54 to EUR 61.



EssilorLuxottica: RBC Capital remains Outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 320 to EUR 300.



Getlink: Bernstein remains Market Perform with a price target raised from EUR 17.10 to EUR 19.10.



Kering: Citi maintains its Neutral rating and trims the price target from EUR 272 to EUR 268.



Orange: Grupo Santander maintains its Neutral rating and reduces the price target from EUR 18.20 to EUR 18.



Safran: RBC Capital remains Outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 400 to EUR 370.



Spie: Morgan Stanley remains Overweight with a price target raised from EUR 51 to EUR 53.



STMicroelectronics: Berenberg maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 29 to EUR 53. Goldman Sachs maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 24.20 to EUR 42. HSBC maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 35 to EUR 53. JP Morgan maintains its Neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 38 to EUR 48.



Tikehau Capital: Goldman Sachs maintains its Neutral rating and trims the price target from EUR 20.50 to EUR 20.30.



Vinci: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its Buy rating and trims the price target from EUR 188 to EUR 187.



Worldline: Deutsche Bank remains Hold with a price target slashed from EUR 1.80 to EUR 0.28.