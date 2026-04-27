Global markets live: Eli Lilly, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, GSK…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Citigroup is enhancing its investment banking teams in Japan and China, focusing on technology, media, and telecom sectors.
- Eli Lilly finalizes a $2.3 billion acquisition of Ajax Therapeutics to expand its blood-cancer drug pipeline.
- Meta Platforms partners with Overview Energy to secure up to 1 GW of space-based solar power for its U.S. data centers by 2030.
- United Airlines confirmed it approached American Airlines about a potential merger, which American Airlines declined.
- Intel surged as AI demand boosted market indices following an unexpectedly strong revenue forecast.
- Chinese regulators reportedly blocked Meta's more than $2 billion acquisition of AI startup Manus.
- The license granted by Microsoft to OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, to use its intellectual property will no longer be exclusive, the two companies announced on Monday.
Europe:
- GSK announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy and EMA Prime designations for its drug efimosfermin for MASH treatment.
- AstraZeneca secures FDA approval for its self-administered lupus therapy Saphnelo.
- Tomra faces mixed analyst recommendations and target price adjustments, reflecting a challenging short-term outlook.
- Nordex reports stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results, with a 10.6% rise in revenue and a 64.3% jump in EBITDA.
- VBG Group AB reports Q1 2026 net sales of SEK 1.3764 billion and 5.3% organic growth, despite a slight decline in EBITA and net profit.
- Beijer Alma shares rise as several banks increase target prices following a strong Q1 earnings report.
- Fenix Outdoor reports a 5.2% revenue increase to €165.9 million in Q1 2026, with a significant surge in after-tax profit.
- Volvo AB reported strong Q1 earnings, leading to increased price targets and positive outlooks from analysts.
- Electrolux faces lowered target prices from analysts, reflecting a cautious outlook despite some buy recommendations.
Rest of World:
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announces an $11.75 billion all-cash acquisition of Organon & Co. to strengthen its position in women's health and biosimilars.
- Alpha Compute Corp announces its Alpha-01 AI GPU is in final testing and will be delivered to customers on May 8, 2026.
- TSMC's Global unit acquired a portfolio of fixed-income securities worth $30.4 million.
- Atlas Arteria shares surged after receiving an unsolicited takeover offer from IFM Global Infrastructure Fund.
- Toyota reported a 2.1% increase in global vehicle production in March, while global sales dropped 7.3%.
- Samsung Electronics will discontinue home appliance and TV sales in China due to declining price competitiveness.
-
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) announced a $5 billion accelerated bookbuild offering to expand its capital base.
- Bajaj Housing Finance reported a 14% increase in quarterly profit to ₹6.69 billion, driven by strong loan growth and improved asset quality.
© MarketScreener.com -
2026