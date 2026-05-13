This collaboration marks a notable shift in the relationship between Google and Elon Musk, who has long criticized the group's ambitions in artificial intelligence. The SpaceX founder notably co-founded OpenAI in 2015 to counterbalance Google's influence in the field. Both  companies are now engaged in the same technological race to deploy orbital computing capabilities capable of meeting the explosion in AI-related demand.

The development of space-based data centers also represents a major strategic milestone for SpaceX as the group prepares for a highly anticipated IPO. Last week, Anthropic had already announced a partnership with SpaceX involving the use of the entire computing capacity of the Colossus 1 center in Memphis, as well as future orbital computing projects. The concept of solar-powered infrastructure in space is steadily gaining traction within the tech industry in response to the growing energy and processing power requirements of artificial intelligence.