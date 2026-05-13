Google explores orbital AI data centers with SpaceX

Google has confirmed that it is in discussions with SpaceX and several other space industry players regarding Project Suncatcher, an initiative aimed at developing data centers in orbit. Through this program, Alphabet is exploring the creation of a network of solar-powered satellites equipped with Tensor processors to build a cloud infrastructure dedicated to artificial intelligence directly in space. A first prototype is expected to be launched around 2027 in partnership with Planet Labs.

This collaboration marks a notable shift in the relationship between Google and Elon Musk, who has long criticized the group's ambitions in artificial intelligence. The SpaceX founder notably co-founded OpenAI in 2015 to counterbalance Google's influence in the field. Both companies are now engaged in the same technological race to deploy orbital computing capabilities capable of meeting the explosion in AI-related demand.



The development of space-based data centers also represents a major strategic milestone for SpaceX as the group prepares for a highly anticipated IPO. Last week, Anthropic had already announced a partnership with SpaceX involving the use of the entire computing capacity of the Colossus 1 center in Memphis, as well as future orbital computing projects. The concept of solar-powered infrastructure in space is steadily gaining traction within the tech industry in response to the growing energy and processing power requirements of artificial intelligence.