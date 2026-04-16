Google is in discussions with the US Department of Defense regarding an agreement to allow the use of its Gemini artificial intelligence models within classified environments. The talks focus on a framework authorizing these technologies for uses deemed lawful, as US authorities accelerate AI integration to reduce costs and improve the efficiency of administrative processes.



This rapprochement is part of a broader strategy aimed at strengthening the Pentagon's technological capabilities. Google has reportedly proposed incorporating contractual safeguards to limit certain applications, notably prohibiting domestic mass surveillance and the use of autonomous weapons systems without adequate human oversight.



Such an agreement would allow Google to consolidate its position in the government contracting market at a time when artificial intelligence is becoming a strategic priority for government institutions. Neither party has officially commented on these discussions, which come amid a political climate marked by proposals to reorganize the Department of Defense, currently awaiting Congressional approval.