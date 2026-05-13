Innelec soars, propelled by analyst upgrade

Innelec shares are climbing 8.9% following an upgrade from Invest Securities, which raised its rating from 'neutral' to 'buy' while maintaining a price target of 3.4 EUR. The brokerage considers the valuation attractive at 2.5x and 1.3x EV/EBITDA for 2026/27 and 2027/28, respectively.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/13/2026 at 06:20 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The analyst notes that the distributor of gaming software and multimedia products saw its fourth-quarter revenue decline by 10.4%, in line with expectations, weighed down by a sharp drop in console sales - primarily Sony's PS5, now in its sixth year of operation.



'Other more profitable product categories outperformed, particularly licensed merchandise. Combined with additional cost savings, the group anticipates a significant improvement in profitability for 2025/26', the analyst highlighted.



The recent share price weakness and expectations of an earnings recovery (driven by the release of GTA 6 in November, product diversification into higher-margin categories, cost-cutting measures, a favorable basis of comparison, and a consistently solid balance sheet) have prompted the rating upgrade.