Innelec shares are climbing 8.9% following an upgrade from Invest Securities, which raised its rating from 'neutral' to 'buy' while maintaining a price target of 3.4 EUR. The brokerage considers the valuation attractive at 2.5x and 1.3x EV/EBITDA for 2026/27 and 2027/28, respectively.
The analyst notes that the distributor of gaming software and multimedia products saw its fourth-quarter revenue decline by 10.4%, in line with expectations, weighed down by a sharp drop in console sales - primarily Sony's PS5, now in its sixth year of operation.
'Other more profitable product categories outperformed, particularly licensed merchandise. Combined with additional cost savings, the group anticipates a significant improvement in profitability for 2025/26', the analyst highlighted.
The recent share price weakness and expectations of an earnings recovery (driven by the release of GTA 6 in November, product diversification into higher-margin categories, cost-cutting measures, a favorable basis of comparison, and a consistently solid balance sheet) have prompted the rating upgrade.
Innelec Multimédia is the leading French distributor of consumer and professional software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- game consoles, console software and accessories (80%): action and combat, sports and racing, adventure, and other games under the names PlayStation, Gameboy, Switch and X-Box;
- derivative products under license (12.6%): figurines, t-shirts, caps, bags, key rings, mugs, etc. under the brands Super MarioTM, ZeldaTM, PokémonTM, LEGOTM, Star WarsTM, SimpsonsTM, Harry PotterTM, Call of DutyTM, Assassin's CreedTM, Games of ThroneTM, etc.;
- recreational CD Rom and accessories for PC (2.2%);
- mobile devices and accessories and connected products (2.2%);
- other (3%).
Products are marked through retailers split between local shops and professional retailers, hypermarkets and department stores, and multi-specialist.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (90%), Europe (4.3%), Africa (2.4%) and other (3.3%).
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