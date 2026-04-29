Invest Securities trims price target on Alten

Invest Securities reiterates its buy rating on the stock with a price target lowered to 128 E (from 132 E), citing a modest recovery in momentum and a historically low valuation.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/29/2026 at 04:36 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

For the third consecutive time, Alten has exceeded Invest Securities' expectations. The analyst believes this Q1 2026 release primarily confirms that business activity has stabilized, particularly in Germany and the automotive sector.



'As is customary, management has unveiled cautious 2026 targets, but these also reflect this stabilization, with a slight rebound in profitability,' the brokerage noted.



Given the base of comparison and the working-day effect, the analyst continues to believe a slight recovery is possible in H2 2026, though it will take several months before this can be confirmed.



'In light of the current valuation, which does not require aggressive expectations, we are slightly reducing our 2026-28e EPS forecasts (-2.6%/-2.0%/-1.6%), while remaining above guidance,' Invest Securities added.