Kaufman & Broad targets 2026 revenue in line with 2025 levels

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2026 amounted to 235.8 million euros (excl. VAT), compared with 250.1 million euros for the same period in 2025.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/15/2026 at 12:40 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Housing revenue stood at 176.7 million euros (excl. VAT), down 14.1% from 205.6 million euros (excl. VAT) in 2025, accounting for 74.9% of total group revenue.



Revenue from the Apartments business reached 168.9 million euros (excl. VAT), compared with 195.1 million euros (excl. VAT) at the end of February 2025.



The Commercial property segment reported revenue of 55.3 million euros (excl. VAT), compared with 40.3 million euros (excl. VAT) for the prior-year period.



As of February 28, 2026, gross profit rose to 50.0 million euros, up from 49.2 million euros in the same period of 2025. The gross margin rate improved to 21.2%, compared with 19.7% a year earlier.

At the end of February 2026, consolidated net income amounted to 13.8 million euros, versus 14.5 million euros for the same period in 2025.



Net income attributable to the Group came in at 11.8 million euros, compared with 11.6 million euros for the first quarter of 2025.



For the full year 2026, Group revenue is expected to remain comparable to 2025 levels. The recurring operating profit margin is projected to be near 8%.