Kering reports stable revenue for the first quarter of 2026

Kering has announced revenue of 3,568 million euros for the first quarter of 2026, down 6% on a reported basis and stable on a comparable basis relative to the first quarter of last year.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/14/2026 at 12:00 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Revenue for the Fashion & Leather Goods segment amounted to 2,852 million euros, down 9% as reported and 3% on a comparable basis, marking a further sequential improvement.



Gucci generated revenue of 1,347 million euros in the first quarter, down 14% on a reported basis and 8% on a comparable basis compared to the first quarter of last year. North America posted an 8% year-on-year performance, providing initial confirmation that the strategic repositioning is beginning to bear fruit. However, this growth was not enough to offset declines in Asia-Pacific and Western Europe.



Kering Jewelry reached a record high of 269 million euros. Sales were up 14% on a reported basis and 22% on a comparable basis.



Kering Eyewear delivered a historic performance, making this the best quarter in its history. Sales reached 489 million euros, up 3% as reported and 7% on a comparable basis.



"As Kering continues its progress in 2026, the objective remains to return to growth and improve margins," the group stated regarding its outlook.

The Capital Markets Day on April 16, 2026, will provide a detailed presentation of the roadmap guiding this new phase of Kering's transformation.