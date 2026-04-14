Revenue for the Fashion & Leather Goods segment amounted to 2,852 million euros, down 9% as reported and 3% on a comparable basis, marking a further sequential improvement.
Gucci generated revenue of 1,347 million euros in the first quarter, down 14% on a reported basis and 8% on a comparable basis compared to the first quarter of last year. North America posted an 8% year-on-year performance, providing initial confirmation that the strategic repositioning is beginning to bear fruit. However, this growth was not enough to offset declines in Asia-Pacific and Western Europe.
Kering Jewelry reached a record high of 269 million euros. Sales were up 14% on a reported basis and 22% on a comparable basis.
Kering Eyewear delivered a historic performance, making this the best quarter in its history. Sales reached 489 million euros, up 3% as reported and 7% on a comparable basis.
"As Kering continues its progress in 2026, the objective remains to return to growth and improve margins," the group stated regarding its outlook. The Capital Markets Day on April 16, 2026, will provide a detailed presentation of the roadmap guiding this new phase of Kering's transformation.
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté.
By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination.
In 2025, Kering had 43,731 employees and restated revenue of EUR 14.7 billion.
At the end of 2025, the Group had a network of 1,719 stores under its own management, located primarily in Western Europe (361), Japan (225), Asia-Pacific (666) and North America (308).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.6%), Western Europe (24.5%), Japan (7.9%), Asia/Pacific (28.6%), North America (24.2%) and other (9.2%).
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