Meta is raising the prices of its Quest virtual reality headsets effective April 19, citing rising memory chip costs amid heightened supply chain pressures and a strategic pivot toward artificial intelligence.

The entire product lineup is affected by this price adjustment. The 128GB Quest 3S will rise from $299.99 to $349.99, while the 256GB version will reach $449.99, representing a $50 increase. The high-end 512GB Quest 3 model will see a $100 hike to $599.99. Meta specified that these new price points will also apply to refurbished devices, while accessories remain unchanged. This decision comes as memory chip demand surges, driven primarily by the expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure.



Concurrently, the company is pursuing a strategic repositioning. Following massive investments in the metaverse via Reality Labs, Meta is scaling back operations, having cut approximately 10% of the division's workforce and narrowed the focus of Horizon Worlds. Since 2021, Reality Labs has accumulated over $70bn in operating losses. This shift toward artificial intelligence reflects an adaptation to new priorities within the tech sector, where competition for resources and investment is intensifying.